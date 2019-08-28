Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Woodland Park Zoo

FRI-MON WildNight late admission until 8:30 p.m. Friday; Molbak Butterfly Garden last weekend of the season through Monday; exhibits include African Savanna, Assam Rhino Reserve, Australasia, Humboldt Penguins, Northern Trail, Temperate Forest, Tropical Asia, Tropical Rain Forest; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$22.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

FRI-MON End of Summer Blast special activities for animals, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $10-$20, ages 2 and younger free (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

Northwest Trek Feeding Frenzy

SAT-MON Watch animals devour their favorite foods, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville; $7.95-$23 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org/event/feedingfrenzy).

Pooch Plunge

PLAN AHEAD Dogs only in the pool before it’s closed for the season, one-hour sessions 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7-8, Henry Moses, Aquatic Center, Renton; $10/session, space limited (rentonwa.gov).

Benefits

Fitness class to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

WED Fitness class by Rachael DeVaux, raffle, all proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 7 p.m. Wednesday, W Bellevue, 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; $50 (eventbrite.com/e/good-sweat-with-rachaelsgoodeats-tickets-64578299432).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays).

Dance

NW Dance

SAT Dance lesson, no experience or partner necessary, 7 p.m.; dance to music by Seattle Houserockers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folk dances from many countries, dance lesson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Bumbershoot

FRI-SUN Music, film, comedy and arts at venues around Seattle Center, Friday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $109-$175/day (bumbershoot.com).

Washington State Fair

FRI-SEPT. 22 Concerts, carnival rides, entertainment, animals, draft-horse demonstrations, exhibits, food vendors, Fine Arts Show, kids activities, vendors, contests, rodeo; special events include Asia Pacific Cultural Day 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; Pro Rodeo, Sept. 5-8; Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive, 10 a.m. Sept. 6, downtown Puyallup; fair hours 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday; closed Tuesdays and Sept. 4; starting Sept. 5, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 22, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free; Opening Day Food Drive, free admission with nonperishable food donation 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday; free admission for ages 18 and younger Friday-Monday; Military Appreciation free admission for active, reserve, retired military with ID and their dependents Monday (541-841-5045 or thefair.com).

Evergreen State Fair

THRU MON Carnival, entertainment, contests, exhibits, equestrian events, Lumberjack Shows, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. through Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; carnival 11 a.m.-11 p.m. through Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $10-$14, ages 5 and younger and 90 and older free; free admission for U.S. Military and First Responders with ID and their dependents Friday (evergreenfair.org).

Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair

THRU MON County fair carnival, entertainment, exhibits, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday; Western Parade, 9:30 a.m. Saturday; Ellensburg Rodeo, 6:45 p.m. Friday, 12:45 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 11:45 a.m. Sunday-Monday, Ellensburg (ellensburgrodeo.com).

Olympia Harbor Days

FRI-SUN Vintage tugboat show and races, tall ships, steam ships and other historic vessels, arts and crafts vendors, food gallery, harbor boat tours, kids activities including a Lego Harbor Build, entertainment, sand carving and cultural presentations by the Squaxin Island Tribe, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. N.W., Olympia (harbordays.com).

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

SAT-MON Entertainment, food vendors, blackberry treats, blackberry wine, beer and wine garden, vendors, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk, Second Street and Washington Avenue, Bremerton (blackberryfestival.org/festival-information).

San Gennaro Festival of Seattle

PLAN AHEAD Italian Street Fair celebrates the Patron Saint of Naples and the contribution of Italian Americans to the Northwest; Italian food and wares vendors, beer and wine garden, children’s activities, stage with Italian music, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8, 1225 South Angelo St, Seattle (sangennarofestivalseattle.org).

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

PLAN AHEAD Salmon bake, kids activities, arts, crafts, and food vendors, beer garden, entertainment, 4 p.m.-midnight Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-midnight Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8, Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, 609 Front St., Mukilteo (mukfest.com).

DoggieStock — -A Day of Tails and Music

PLAN AHEAD Dog-friendly music festival benefiting Valley Animal Partners, providing services for pets of low-income families, seniors and veterans; pet adoptions, Doggie Parade, Doggie Olympics, agility and safety demonstrations, Running of the Pugs Races, Fast & Furious Corgi Races, Pet Costume Contest and Human-Pet Lookalike Contest, beer garden, food vendors, pet-related vendors, 11 a.m. Sept. 7, South Fork Landing Park, 42994 S.E. 142nd St., North Bend (425-770-6777 or facebook.com/DoggieStockMusicFestival3).

Thai Festival Seattle 2019

PLAN AHEAD Traditional and contemporary Thai music and dances, talent show, food and craft vendors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N., Seattle (facebook.com/ThaiFestivalSeattle).

Skagit River Salmon Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate the Skagit River and return of the salmon, jazz, bluegrass, folk, and Latin music, food trucks, vendors, hands-on activities, local beers and cider on tap, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon; $5 (skagitriverfest.org).

Food events

Snoqualmie Finally Friday Art & Wine Walk

FRI Live music, art demonstrations, food specials, for all ages; optional wine tasting, $25; 6-9 p.m. Friday, downtown Snoqualmie (finallyfridayartandwinewalks.org).

Chateau Ste. Michelle Labor Day Weekend Celebration

SUN Music performances, food trucks, Glassybaby pop-up, wine tasting, all ages welcome, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville (ste-michele.com).

Brew a Fair

WED The Chicago Brewseum visits to discuss the historic role of beer at world’s fairs in Chicago, Portland and Seattle, with dinner, fair-themed beer release, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Windy City Pie, 5918 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $25 (chicagobrewseum.org/events/2019/9/4/brew-a-fair-dinner-discusion).

Cider Summit

PLAN AHEAD Wide selection of ciders, cider cocktails, apple spirits, music, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 6, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Lake Union Park, Seattle; ages 21 and older only; $35-$45 (cidersummitnw.com/seattle-1).

Gardening

Dahlia Barn Flower Fest

FRI-SUN Dahlia show, perennial and begonia displays, dahlia bouquets and tuber sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays through mid-October, Dahlia Barn, 13110 446th Ave. S.E., North Bend (425-888-2155 or dahliabarn.com).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $10/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

42nd Annual LeMay Show

SAT See 1,500 vintage vehicles, plus displays of hundreds of antique dolls, pin cushions, vintage radios, new Fine Arts Collection, on the historic grounds of former Marymount Military Academy, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma; $5-$15 (325-272-2336 or lemaymarymount.org/42nd-lemay-annual-show).

Woodpalooza

SAT-MON Whidbey Island Woodworkers Guild woodworking demonstrations and sale by 23 artists, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley (360-221-8262 or WICAonline.com).

Seattle Writes Writing Workshops

FRI-DEC. 17 Workshops to craft your book, write a memoir, storytelling tools, how to publish your book, at various Seattle Public Library locations, Seattle; free (206-386-4636 or spl.org/programs-and-services/learning/seattle-writes).

Renton City Comic Con

PLAN AHEAD VIP Party for all ages, laser tag, dance-offs, food vendors, 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 6, Renton Pavilion, Renton; gaming, panel discussions, vendor hall, cosplay contests, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8, Renton Techinical College, Renton (rentonwa.gov).

Museum events

“Destination Moon” final weekend

FRI-MON Final weekend of exhibit of one-of-a-kind spacecraft artifacts from the Smithsonian, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 28-Monday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission, $10/additional “Destination Moon” exhibit; $10-$15/museum admission plus $10 “Destination Moon” 5-9 p.m. (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org/Exhibits/Destination-Moon).

Buffalo Soldiers Museum Labor Day Festival

MON Food, crafts, informational displays and activities, 10 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., Air Force vs. Army softball game, noon Monday, Heidelberg Park, 1902 S. Tyler St., Tacoma (buffalosoldierstacoma.org/2019—labor-day-festival-2019.html).

First Thursday, Living Computers Museum + Labs

SEPT. 5 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present; free admission 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5, Living Computer Museum+Labs, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

SEPT. 5 Permanent exhibit “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey,” “Seattle Style: Fashion/Function,” through Oct. 14; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 5, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

SEPT. 5 Aviation history, flight simulators, spacecraft; free admission 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, Nordic Museum

SEPT. 5 Early years of emigration from the Nordic countries to the United States and Canada to the present; free admission Sept. 5, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

First Thursday, SAM

SEPT. 5 Collections include African, American, Ancient Mediterranean, Asian and European Art, special exhibit “Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement,” through Sept. 8; free admission, half price for special exhibitions, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Henry

SEPT. 5 Contemporary art and culture; free admission 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-543-2280 or henryart.org).

Park events

Jetty Island last weekend of the season

FRI-MON Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; Trash Bash cleanup, noon-4 p.m., Closing Ceremony 4 p.m. Monday; Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; reservations recommended, $1-$2 donation requested (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

FRI-MON Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-MON Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Arboretum Educational Tour

SEPT. 5 Casual walk through areas of the park, seasonal viewing of collections plants, explorations of botany, history, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5, Graham Visitors Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, 6 p.m., movie “Labyrinth” dusk Friday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-MON Strum, 2 p.m. Saturday; The Jazz Pearls, 2 p.m. Sunday; Michael Clune and Moondance, 2 p.m. Monday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Sales/Shopping

Fiber Art Show

FRI Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild artists’ sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 25, ArtWorks, 201 Second Ave. S., Second Street and Dayton Avenue South, Edmonds (artworks-edmonds.org).

SkiBonkers

FRI-MON Discounts on equipment, apparel, and accessories for all ages and levels of skiers and snowboarders, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 44 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue (425-869-7669 or skibonkers.com).

Special interest

Red Bull Challenge Mode

FRI-MON Gaming tournaments, games at the fan experience area, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Monday, musical performances 6-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; free (redbull.com/us-en/events/challenge-mode).

Swimming

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

THRU MON Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Monday; West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, Matthews Beach, Seattle (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguards

THRU MON Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. through Monday, Meydenbauer Beach, 419 98th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; Newcastle Beach Park, 4400 Lake Washington Boulevard S.E. and Enatai Beach Park, 3519 108th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center closing weekend

THRU MON Outdoor lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, open daily through Monday, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, special events, daily through Monday and Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or /seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, through Sept. 8, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $4-$6.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Tours

Farm Tour + Tasting: Cheese, Peaches, + Cream

SAT See where cheese begins, how it’s made, interactive tasting journey for all ages, 1 p.m. Saturday, Cherry Valley Dairy Barn, 26990 N.E. Cherry Valley Road, Duvall; $35-$55 (253-987-6602 or facebook.com/events/2372239669660848/).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Walks

Labor Day Weekend Walk

SAT Emerald City Wanderers 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K volkssport walks, 10K includes downtown, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m. Saturday, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave., Seattle (emeraldcitywanderers.org).