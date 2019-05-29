Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

SAT-SUN World Ocean Weekend activities, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $10-$20, ages 2 and younger free (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

Vashon Sheepdog Classic

JUNE 6-9 National competition for working sheepdogs, fiber arts, local food vendors, beverage garden for ages 21+; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 6-9, Misty Isle Farms, Old Mill Road and Southwest 220th Street, Vashon; pay what you can to benefit food bank June 6; $15/June 7-9, ages 10 and younger free; space limited, advance tickets recommended (vashonsheepdogclassic.com).

Benefits

Seattle Lifesaver Party for Prevention

SAT Seattle Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention masquerade party and silent auction, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hale’s Brewery and Pub, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $75 (afsp.org/seattleparty).

Komen Puget Sound More Than Pink Walk

SUN Opening ceremony 8:30 a.m., walk 9 a.m., music and activities, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $25, fundraising requested (komenpugetsound.org).

Ballard Putt Putt and Brew Crawl for Bellwether Housing

SUN Team putt putt golf, start at any participating location, 1 p.m. Sunday, Lucky Envelope Brewing, Populuxe Brewing, Stoup Brewing and Reuben’s Brews, Seattle; $40/team of four, register in person at any of four breweries (facebook.com/events/413288422569086).

Big Backyard 5K

SUN Celebrating its 10th anniversary, 5k and 10k walk/run to benefit King County Parks, post race festivities, 9 a.m. Sunday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $40-$50; $20/ages 14 and younger (bby5k.com).

Furry 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit Seattle Animal Shelter

PLAN AHEAD Race and walk, dogs welcome, entertainment, vendors, pet costume contest, 11:30 a.m. June 9, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $40-$45, donations and fundraising encouraged (furry5k.com).

Biking

Flying Wheels Summer Century

SAT Cascade Bicycle Club rural rides on 47, 67 or 100 mile routes, finish line festival, proceeds support bicycle programs, start times 6:30-8 a.m. Saturday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $67, $20/youth (cascade.org/rides-and-events-major-rides/flying-wheels).

Lake to Lake Bike Ride

PLAN AHEAD Recreational bike ride, 9 mile or 22 mile courses, 8 a.m. June 8, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $15 (parks.bellevuewa.gov/special-events/lake-to-lake-bike-ride).

Dance

Northwest Dance Club

SAT Dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance swing, waltz, big band and country with music by Hot Club Sandwich, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or wdance.net).

Century Swing

SAT Swing/Lindy Hop lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance with DJ, ages 21+, 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $16/lesson and dance, $9/dance only (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com/home).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folk dances from many countries, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (snoking.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Bite of Greece

FRI-SUN Authentic Greek food, music, dancing, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 1804 13th Ave., Seattle (facebook.com/events/261685631384279).

Beacon Hill Festival

SAT Entertainment, food vendors, carnival games, bounce toys, silent auction to benefit scholarships to community center programs; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Community Center and Park, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7481 or beaconhillfestival.com).

Burien Pride Festival

SAT Celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, vendors, kids area, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., beer and wine garden, entertainment, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien (burienpride.com).

Water Lantern Festival Tacoma

SAT Food, music, lanterns lighting up the water, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Spanaway Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; $25-$40 (waterlanternfestival.com/tacoma.php).

Duvall Festival

SAT Parade, activities for all ages, vendors, music and dance performances, kids’ play zones, bouncy houses, food vendors, beer gardens, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Duvall (duvalldays.org).

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

SAT-SUN Celebrating Philippine independence from colonial rule and Filipino identity with art exhibits, music performances, films and martial arts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or festalpagdiriwang.com).

White Center LGBTQ+ Pride

WED-JUNE 9 Kick-off Pride Flag raising, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Triangle Park, 9454 Delridge Way S.W.; celebrations at bars and restaurants around the White Center neighborhood June 5-9, Seattle (whitecenterpride.org).

Maple Valley Days

JUNE 7-9 Carnival, vendors, entertainment, 3-8 p.m. June 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9; parade 10 a.m. June 8; Lake Wilderness Park, 22500 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley (maplevalleydays.com).

Brass Screw Confederacy Steampunk Festival

JUNE 7-9 Brass Screw Confederacy’s eighth annual adventure; entertainment including Professor Elemental chap rap, Hot Damn Scandal, Ranger and the Re-arrangers; Brass Screw Fashion Show; Tactical Croquet, NerfWars, lectures, magic shows, Bodger Exhibition, June 7-9, Port Townsend; $30-$85 (brassscrew.org).

Indigenous People Festival

PLAN AHEAD Promoting better understanding for American Indian and Alaska Native tribes in the Northwest with traditional and contemporary music, dance, drama and arts, June 8, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-685-7200 or sihb.org).

Volunteer Park Pride Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate queer arts, music, performance and culture, beer garden, live music, food trucks, craft fair, information, for all ages, noon-7 p.m. June 8, Volunteer Park, Seattle; free (seattlepride.org/festival).

Food events

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or strawberries, ham, beverages, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$11, ages 4 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org).

Pizza to benefit Holly House

TUES Character appearances, 25% of proceeds benefit Holly House children’s holiday gift program, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brier Pizza, 23631 Brier Road, Brier (hollyhouseforkids.blogspot.com).

Gardening

South King County Urban Agriculture Food Summit

FRI-SAT Information, resources, workshops for small urban gardens, keeping goats and chickens, 1-4 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Highline College, 2400 S. 240th St., Des Moines; free (highline.edu/urban-ag-summit-2019).

Seattle Garden Club Nature’s Poetry Flower Show

SAT Flower design, horticultural specimens and conservation exhibits, photography show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (seattlegardenclub.org).

Gardening 101

SAT How to pick the right plant for the right spot, soils, fertilizer, watering, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunnyside Nursery, 3915 Sunnyside Blvd., Marysville; free (425-334-2002 or sunnysidenursery.net/classes).

Vegetable Start and Tomato Plant Sale

SAT-SUN Tomatoes in 100 varieties, peppers, eggplants, tomatillos, basil, cucumbers, zucchini, squash, lettuce, kale, onions and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Abundant Greens Urban Farm, 2843 N.W. 57th St., Seattle (abundantgreensurbanfarm.com).

Hobbies

Classic Swedish and American Car Show

SAT Swedish and American cars up to 1989 on display, awards for Best, Volvo, Saab, Foreign and People’s Choice, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; free (swedishclubnw.org).

Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club Open House

SAT Learn about the sport of lawn bowling with music, art demonstrations, lawn bowls instruction, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (seattlebowls.org).

Seattle 7 Writers Bookfest

SAT Seattle 7 Writers local authors group host a dozen authors for talks, book sale and signing; percentage of sales will benefit the Bainbridge Schools Foundation; noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Eagle Harbor Book Co., 157 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island (eagleharborbooks.com).

Ikebana Master Teacher

SAT Display of ikebana open to the public, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Embassy Suites Hotel, 3225 158th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (iiseattlechapter19.org).

Museum events

MOHAI (Re)Fashion: Clothing Repair Fair

SAT Clothing experts demonstrate how to mend and restore cherished articles from your wardrobe, how to re-use denim, interactive art piece, drop-in mending demonstration, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; museum admission $16.95-$21.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Snoqualmie Train Rides

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, depot open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m., 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

First Thursday, Living Computers Museum + Labs

JUNE 6 Computer technology from the 1960s to the present; free admission 5-8 p.m. June 6, Living Computer Museum+Labs, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

JUNE 6 Featuring “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,” artifacts from the mission and other spaceflight treasures, programs and celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the Moon, $10 in addition to museum admission, including on first Thursdays; aviation history, flight simulators, spacecraft, free admission 5-8 p.m. June 6, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, Nordic Museum

JUNE 6 The early years of emigration from the Nordic countries to the United States and Canada to the present; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 6, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

First Thursday, SAM

JUNE 6 Collections include African, American, Ancient Mediterranean, Asian and European Art, special exhibitions; free admission, half price for special exhibitions, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 6, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Henry

JUNE 6 Contemporary art and culture; free admission 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 6, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-543-2280 or henryart.org).

MOHAI Free First Thursday Pride Family Fun

JUNE 6 Special welcome to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) families, make crafts, story time with LGBTQ-themed books, queer films from Three Dollar Bill Cinema and live music in the evening from queer-straight alliance youth chorus Diverse Harmony; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 6, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Breakfast at the Cone

PLAN AHEAD Event to focus on the importance of teamwork and its role in building and sustaining thriving communities; proceeds benefit museum programming, 9:30 a.m. June 7, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma; $50 (253-284-2121 or museumofglass.org/breakfast-at-the-cone).

Park events

Morning Treats and Tweets

SAT Coffee, doughnuts, walk to see birds, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $7, preregister (sewardpark.audubon.org/events/programs).

Birds of the Duwamish River Valley

SAT Program, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., in-field birding sessions, 9:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle (duwamishtribe.org/events/2019/6/1/birds-of-the-duwamish-river-valley).

Ranger hike, Lewis Creek Park

SAT One-mile walk to explore park history, learn what to do when encountering wild animals, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; no preregistration required (parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

State Parks Free Days

SAT Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; National Trails Day Saturday, and National Get Outside Day June 8, Fishing Day June 9 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walks

SAT Walk to learn about local history, plants and wildlife, for all ages, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Canoe Families Celebration

SAT Hosted by Chelahis, Nisqually, Puyallup and Skokomish River Road Canoe Families, tribal music, storytelling, crafts, canoe rides, children’s activities, salmon and fry bread lunch available, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Millersylvania State Park, exit 95 from north or south I-5, Olympia; free (parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Discovery Park Visitor Center open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/discovery-park).

Exploring Tidepool Life

SUN Explore the beach at low tide, for ages 3 and older, 10 a.m. Sunday, Carkeek Park, 950 N.W. Carkeek Park Road, Seattle; $10, preregister (206-386-4237 or apm.activecommunities.com/seattle/Home).

Mercer Slough Family Ranger Hike

SUN All ages, 1.5 mile nature walk to learn about the park and its wildlife, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mercer Slough Nature Park, 2102 Bellevue Way S.E., Bellevue; preregister (425-452-2565 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Beach Naturalist Program

SUN-JUNE 8 See Puget Sound marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalists; 10 a.m.-noon Sunday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6; 2-4 p.m. June 8, Richmond Beach, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, Charles Richey Viewpoint (aka South Alki), Lincoln Park, Seahurst Park, Saltwater State Park; also 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle and Des Moines Beach, Des Moines (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program).

Performances

Capitol Hill Pride Concert

SAT Pride Concert featuring bands, Broadway-style performances, speakers, vendors and food, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway, Seattle (206-523-6348 or capitolhillpridefestival.info).

Honk Fest West

FRI-SUN Community music festival, performance of street bands in public spaces, volunteer-planned and organized, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 14th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street, Seattle; 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Southwest Roxbury Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Seattle; 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Columbia Park, 4721 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; free (honkfestwest.org).

Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra

WED Concert featuring Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances, noon Wednesday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Running

St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon & 1/2 Marathon Weekend

PLAN AHEAD New Marathon and Half Marathon courses through Seattle neighborhoods, June 9, Seattle Center, $125-$140; High-Flying 5K, 9 a.m. June 8, Museum of Flight, $59; Health & Fitness Expo, noon-7 p.m. June 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle (runrocknroll.com/en/Events/Seattle/The-Weekend/Schedule).

Sales/Shopping

Rummage and Book Sale

FRI-SAT Rummage and book sale, proceeds benefit Senior Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Ballard Senior Center, 5429 32nd Ave N.W., Seattle (206-297-0403 or visitballard.com/events/rummage-sale-3).

Magnolia Farmers Market

SAT Opening day of the season, local produce, cut flowers, plant starts, cheese, fish, poultry, meats, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 33rd Avenue West and West McGraw Street, Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Newport Way Library Association Children’s Book Sale

SAT Hundreds of children’s books at great prices; proceeds support library programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Newport Way Library, 14250 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue (425-747-2390 or kcls.org).

Artists’ Garage Sale

SAT Art bargains, 100+ artists selling old and new stock, seconds, art supplies, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-259-5050 or schack.org/events/artists-garage-sale).

Amazon Treasure Truck Baby Registry

SAT-SUN Pop-up baby registry and products, toy playroom, car seat display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (amazon.com/b/?node=17874867011).

Mercer Island Farmers Market

SUN Opening day of the season; local produce, baked goods, food vendors, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, Mercerdale Park, 7700 S.E. 32nd St., Mercer Island (mifarmersmarket.org).

Summer Sundays on Park Lane

SUN Pedestrian-only plaza sidewalk shopping, dining and entertainment, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sundays, Park Lane, downtown Kirkland (explorekirkland.com).

Dress for Success Summer Sale

JUNE 6-7 Bargains on new and lightly used clothes most priced between $5-$15, Boutique of designer finds $15-$45, restocking of items both days, bring your own bag, proceeds benefit workforce development programs at Dress for Success Seattle; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, Dress for Success Seattle, 1118 Fifth Ave., Seattle (206-461-4472 or seattle.dressforsuccess.org).

Special interest

PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop

SAT Kicking off Pride Month to celebrate love and solidarity with our LGBTQ families and friends, starting with Drag Queen story time, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Greenwood Branch Library, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; events, activities and music at venues around the Phinney-Greenwood neighborhood; kids who collect six stamps or more at map locations get a ticket to Woodland Park Zoo; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Seattle; free (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/calendar/rainbow-hop-2019).

Stonewall to Bainbridge: Five Decades of the Pride Experience

SAT Panel discussion of five decades of Pride, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge (206-755-1554 or bainbridgepride.org).

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

Queer Me Out — 50 Years from Stonewall in Seattle

JUNE 6 Up-close with the movers, shakers and boundary breakers who are pushing the LGBTQ+ movement forward, panelists, and drinks and DJ, 5 p.m. June 6, W Seattle, 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (seattlepridefest.org/schedule/2019/6/6/queer-me-out-at-the-w).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Classes

SAT Rome, 10 a.m. Saturday, Edmonds Theater; Turkey, noon Saturday, Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/travel-tips/travel-classes).

Volunteer

We Love Orcas work party

SAT Restoration tasks for all ages, tools, gloves provided, 20598 112th Ave. N.E., Bothell, 10 a.m. Friday, North Creek Forest, 10654 N.E. 204th Pl., Bothell; preregistration requested (friendsnorthcreekforest.org).

Walks

National Trails Day, DuPont

SAT Volkssport 10k (6.2 miles) or 5k walks on trails and sidewalks, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m. Saturday, DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Dr., DuPont; $3 (dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2791).