A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, April 6-12, 2018.

Animal events

Spring Break Superstars

FRI Enrichment treats for animals, Polar Bears 11:30 a.m. April 5; tigers 12:30 p.m. Friday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

Marine Mammal Mania

FRI-APRIL 15 Learn about the Aquarium mammals with talks, demonstrations, activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through April 15, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$27.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Spring Fling, Northwest Trek

SAT-SUN Animal enrichment activities and keeper talks, hikes, springtime crafts and activities, tram tours, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $7.95-$23, ages 2 and younger free (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

April Showers Bring May Meowers

MON-APRIL 15 Spring has returned and the cats at Seattle Humane would love to lounge in new homes; adoption fees waived on cats ages 1 and up, 11 a.m. Monday-April 15, Seattle Humane, 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-7563 or seattlehumane.org).

Seattle Animal Shelter beach emphasis patrols

ONGOING Uniformed animal service officers focus patrols and issuing citations on saltwater beaches that don’t allow dogs at any time, with spring an especially important time to protect hatching shorebirds and sea mammals, including seal pups who use beaches to rest, from being disturbed (206-386-7387).

Benefits

Intiman’s #ShowTheLove2018 Party

FRI Party to celebrate Intiman 2018 Season, open bar, DJs, interactive art, 8 p.m. Friday, Velocity Dance Center, 1621 12th Ave., Seattle; $50 (206-726-5152 or Showthelove.rallybound.org).

Brunch Run 5K

SAT Brunch bites, mimosa and Bloody Mary garden, flat, scenic course; benefits University District Food Bank, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $40-$50 (eventbrite.com/e/seattle-magazines-brunch-run-2018-tickets-40794049099?aff=efbneb).

Tackle Homelessness

THRU APRIL 15 Donations for Plymouth Housing Groups accepted at all Seahawks Pro Shops and Elysian pubs, including nonperishable food items, personal care items, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, linens; donations at pubs get 10% off food and beverage purchase, through April 15 (elysianbrewing.com/elysian-brewing-events/2018/03/06/hustle-to-fight-homelessness/).

Fundraiser for Northwest Folklife Festival

PLAN AHEAD Folk dance party with live music to benefit NW Folklife, ethnic costumes encouraged, 7 p.m. April 14, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10 (nwfolklife.org/event/international-folk-dance-party/).

Beer Fest

PLAN AHEAD Seven tastes from 15 breweries and cideries, bratwurst lunch, all proceeds benefit Early Life Speech and Language; noon-5 p.m. April 14, Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 1207 N. 152nd St., Shoreline; $35 (206-324-6293 or earlylifespeech.org/).

Biking

Emerald City Bike Ride

SUN Cascade Bicycle Club fundraiser for bike advocacy and programs; 12-mile full loop or 3-mile out and back on the car-free Viaduct, 7 a.m. Sunday, Pyramid Alehouse, 1201 First Ave. S., Seattle; $20-$40, $10-$25/youth (cascade.org/emeraldcityride).

Dance

Friday Night Dance

FRI Line dance lesson 7 p.m. March 30; dance to a variety of country, swing, ballroom, Top 40, Latin and line dancing music with DJ, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $12 (learn2dance4fun.com).

Skandia First Friday Dance

FRI Hambo dance lesson, 7:30 p.m.; dancing to music by Folk Voice Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Seattle Hustle Club Dance

FRI Introductory hustle lesson, 7:30 p.m., intermediate lesson, 8:15 p.m., dance to hustle, West Coast swing, 9 p.m. Friday, Juanita Community Club, 13027 100th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; $10-$15 (seattlehustleclub.com).

Dancing In The Park

SAT Waltz and swing dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, DanceSport International Studio, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $12 (dancesportseattle.com/calendar.html).

Northwest Dance

SAT Rumba workshop, 7 p.m.; dance swing, blues, Latin and more with Rainy City Riff Raff, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Northwest Western Swing Society

SUN Dance lesson, 8:45 a.m., dance to live Western Swing roots music, 1 p.m. Sunday, Lynnwood Eagles, 19223 Hwy 99, Lynnwood; free (nwwsms.com/events%20-%20copy.htm).

Fairs/Festivals

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

THRU APRIL 30 Local daffodil fields in bloom, tulip fields just beginning bloom, online bloom map updated daily; events throughout the month, festival office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily in April, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org/); tulip fields and display gardens at two venues; Roozengaarde, 5-acre display garden, 25 acre tulip field, 22 acre daffodil field, cut tulips and bulb order available, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8531 or tulips.com/); and Tulip Town indoor flower show, display gardens, tulip fields, trolley rides through fields, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, later when weather permits, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8152 or tuliptown.com/).

Movin’ Around the World: Celebrating the Cultures of the World through Movement and Song

SAT-APRIL 13 Activities for kids and families to experience cultures of the world through seeing, doing, dancing, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-April 13, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or nwfolklife.org/our-big-neighborhood).

Daffodil Festival

SAT Parade with floats decorated with thousands of fresh-cut daffodils, 10:15 a.m. Saturday, downtown Tacoma; 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Puyallup; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sumner; 5 p.m. Saturday, Orting (thedaffodilfestival.org/).

International Children’s Friendship Festival

PLAN AHEAD Performances from cultures around the world, cultural exhibits, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14-15, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (childrensfest.tacawa.org/).

PACCAR Technical Center Open House

PLAN AHEAD See Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks and how they’re tested, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 14, PACCAR Technical Center, Farm to Market Road one mile north of Highway 20, Bow (tulipfestival.org).

Tulip Parade

PLAN AHEAD Impromptu entries welcome, 2 p.m. April 14, La Conner (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Welcome the Whales Festival, Langley

PLAN AHEAD Educational displays, costume-making, children’s activities, Whale and Critter Parade, blessing of the whales, music, displays, April 14-15, Langley (orcanetwork.org).

Food events

Plateau Wines Anniversary

FRI Anniversary events all week include Cabernet and Cabaret with Larry Mitchell karaoke and Elvis impression, wine specials, 6 p.m. Friday, Plateau Wines, 1533 Cole St., Enumclaw (360-825-2734 or plateauwines.com).

Plate of Nations

THRU MONDAY Global cuisine, restaurants offer special $20 and $30 shareable meals, including vegetarian options, at several venues, through Monday, Seattle (plateofnations.com/restaurants/).

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome; proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Vegfest

SAT-SUN Food samples, cooking demonstrations, health information, book sale, kids’ activities, food vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $9, cash or checks only; ages 12 and younger free (vegofwa.org/vegfest/).

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or strawberries, ham, beverages, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$11, ages 4 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org/).

Gardening

Garden Lovers’ Book Sale

FRI-SAT Thousands of used books on horticulture, ornamental and edible plants, landscape design, and environmental science; benefits Elisabeth C. Miller Library purchase of new books and magazine subscriptions; art sale by Pacific Northwest Botanical Artists; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, free admission; opening party with silent auction, wine, snacks, 5-8 p.m. Friday $30/at the door; Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (206-543-0415 or millerlibrary.org).

Dahlia Tuber Sale

FRI-SAT Dahlia club offers large variety of quality dahlia tubers for sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sammamish Grange, 14654 148th Ave., Woodinville (206-546-8507 or pugetsounddahlias.org).

Bouquet Banque Nursery Epimedium open house

SAT Epimediums, other shade plants at the nursery, basketry studio, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bouquet Banque Nursery, 8220 State Ave., Marysville (423-215-2693 or twigtwisters.com).

Dunn Gardens tour

ONGOING Docent-led tours of Olmsted-designed 100-year-old garden, 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Saturdays through July, Dunn Gardens, 13533 Northshire Road N.W., Shoreline; $10, preregistration required (dunngardens.org/visiting-tours).

Hobbies

Yoga at Chihuly Garden and Glass

SUN Yoga class followed by access to exhibits, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $24 (chihulygardenandglass.com).

Museum events

Northern Pacific Railroad Lecture

FRI Museum Open House 6:30 p.m., lecture and slideshow on railroad history, 7:30 p.m. Friday, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $4-$5, no registration required (wrvmuseum.org/events.html).

NASA Climate Day

SAT Exploring the Earth as a Planet, presented by Ron Hobbs, on scientific information from international fleets of satellites that study Earth and its climate, 2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $14-$24 (206-764-5700 of museumofflight.org).

MOHAI Gallery Talks

SAT On the Spot Gallery Talks, speakers share memories and personal connections to “Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; Community Conversation: Facing the Opioid Epidemic, 7 p.m. April 17, $10; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

Northwest Railway Museum Train Rides

SUN-SAT Historic train on scenic rides through the Cascade Foothills to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, explore train cars, exhibits, Victorian-era depot, 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Around the Artifact: Versus — Finals

APRIL 12 The debate heats up as the winners of our February and March Versus debates square off for the finals, 7 p.m. April 12, Flying Heritage Collection, 3407 109th St. S.W., Everett; $10-$20 (206-342-4242 or FlyingHeritage.com).

Yuri’s Night Bash

PLAN AHEAD Yuri’s Night parties and events are held around the world to mark Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human to venture into space (April 12, 1961) and the inaugural launch of the space shuttle 20 years later; 21+ dance party with music, cash bar, food trucks, aerospace guest stars, live dance music, VR experiences, roaming robots, space-themed attire from fact or fantasy costume contest, 7 p.m. April 14, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $35 (museumofflight.org).

Figuring History

ONGOING Exhibition of work by American artists Robert Colescott, Kerry James Marshall and Mickalene Thomas that redefines mainstream history, centered on Black experience, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, through May 13, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95 ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Park events

Arboretum Loop Trail Grand Opening

SUN Celebrate the Arboretum’s historic new 2-mile loop trail with “vine-cutting” ceremony, live music, on-site artists, food trucks, snacks, activity stations along the trail, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Washington Park Arboretum, 2300 Arboretum Dr. E., Seattle (206-325-4510 or arboretumfoundation.org/events/loop-trail).

State Parks Free Days

PLAN AHEAD Free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; Springtime free day, April 14; Earth Day, April 22 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Seattle Japanese Garden

ONGOING 3 1/2 acre formal garden, noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through April; Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$8 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Performances

Moisture Festival

FRI-SUN Comedy and variety festival’s 15th year, jugglers, chair climbers, musicians, comedians, bubble guys, clowns, burlesque artists, aerialists, Wednesdays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Hale’s Palladium, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $20-$30 (206-297-1405 or moisturefestival.org).

Seattle Women’s Chorus/Seattle Men’s Chorus Family Concert

SAT Family-friendly songs from Katy Perry, Whitney Houston, “The Wizard of Oz” and Broadway; guest performers, Washington Middle School Choir, 2 p.m. Saturday, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; free, reserved tickets required (206-388-1400 or seattlechoruses.org/attend/concerts-events/family-concert/).

Running

Tulip Run

SAT Run scenic 2 or 5 mile course for all ages, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Skagit Regional Airport, 15400 Airport Drive, Burlington; $20-$30, ages 10 and younger and 70 and older free (tuliprun.com).

Seahawks 12K Run at The Landing

PLAN AHEAD 12K Run, GLOW 5K Run/Walk, Half-Mile Kids Run, 9 a.m. April 15, The Landing, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton; $55-$60, $15 Kids Run (seahawks12krun.com).

Special interest

The ART of Survival

SAT Cambodian Americans commemorate the victims of the genocidal Pol Pot regime, acknowledging survivors who have held on through the trauma of war and resettlement through art, 1 p.m. Saturday, Seattle City Hall, 600 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (206-214-5986 or facebook.com/events/161292201178989/).

Jurassic Tour

SAT-SUN Experience moving, breathing, walking dinosaurs and virtual reality dinosaur experience for all ages, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $23-$28 (360-805-6700 or jurassictour.com/tickets.html).

National Geographic Live Speaker Series

SUN-TUES Explorers, scientists, photographers share stories and images; “Standing at the Water’s Edge,” photographer Cristina Mittermeier, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $34 and up (206-215-4747 or benaroyahall.org).

The Prairies of Western Washington

TUE Dr. Jon Bakker reviews history, importance, current restoration practices, and fascinating elements of the ecology of prairies of western Washington, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free, donations appreciated (206-527-3210 or wnps.org/cps_programs.html).

An Evening With Neuroscience

PLAN AHEAD Neuroscience professionals discuss research, favorite stories and myths, brainy jokes, and answer questions, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Kane Hall, University of Washington, Seattle (facebook.com/events/1994318827299606).

Edward Curtis photo exhibit

ONGOING Seattle Public Library Living Cultures exhibit expands to include early 20th century images by photographer Edward Curtis to record the culture of Native Americans whose numbers were in serious decline, paired with images by photographer Sharon Eva Grainger, through April 30; Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org/livingcultures).

The Wonder of Learning — The Hundred Languages of Children Exhibit

ONGOING Exhibit traveling worldwide for 30 years on its first visit to Seattle, highlighting the Reggio Emilia early childhood learning philosophy of early childhood education, how young children use art, music, play, drama and literacy to learn about the world; open to all, children welcome, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through May 6, One Convention Place, Ninth Floor, 701 Pike St., Seattle; free (wacollective.org/the-exhibit).

King County Water Taxi Spring/Summer Schedule

ONGOING Scenic, 15-minute sailings daily; evening sailings on Fridays/Saturdays and Seattle Mariners, Sounders and Seahawks night home games, every 30 minutes during peak commute hours and every hour during off-peak times, Seacrest Dock, 1660 Harbor Avenue S.W. and Pier 52, 801 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $2.50-$5.75 (kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/water-taxi.aspx).

Tours

Historic Redmond Walking Tour

SAT Local history walking tour, 1 p.m. Saturday, Historic Redmond tours, 7730 N.E. 76th St., Redmond; $10/suggested donation, reservations required (425-885-2919 or redmondhistoricalsociety.org).

The Spheres Discovery at Understory

ONGOING Exhibits with the story of the plants and building at The Spheres, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays by appointment, The Spheres Discovery at Understory, 2101 Seventh Ave., Seattle (seattlespheres.com).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Ecuador: Culture, Nature and Photography, 10 a.m., Le Puy Camino de Santiago, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).