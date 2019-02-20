The annual Chilly Hilly ride on Bainbridge Island starts Feb. 24. The Seattle Home Show runs Feb. 23-March 3.

Weekend Highlight

Take a spin around scenic Bainbridge Island on the 47th annual Chilly Hilly ride, Cascade Bicycle Club’s unofficial start to the year’s bicycling season. “Hilly” includes 2,191 feet of climbing over the 33-mile course and, keeping with recent weather, it’s bound to be chilly. Most of the route is up and down, and though there’s a 10-mile shortcut available, it’s hilly, too.

Chilly Hilly starts on Sunday, Feb. 24, with a scenic ferry ride across Puget Sound from Seattle, or you can join the crowd directly on Bainbridge Island. The bike ride is on public roads that aren’t closed to vehicles. There’s a midpoint stop with snacks and beverages at Battle Point Park and an optional Chili Feed at the finish line to benefit Bainbridge charities. Day-of-event registration will be available unless the event, limited to 5,000 riders, sells out in advance.

Also this weekend, the Seattle Home Show — Saturday, Feb. 23, through March 3 at CenturyLink Field Events Center — opens with information and inspiration to improve your living space, from decorating touches to major remodels. It’s the 75th year of the show, the oldest and largest in the country.

Popular trends showcased at the Seattle Home Show include outdoor living with heaters, fireplaces and kitchens, featured in the Outdoor Living by Night display that includes a wine- and beer-tasting area for showgoers. Tiny homes of all kinds are also featured, with displays of small buildings for a home office, art studio, “She Shed” or backyard cottage, and a “collapsible” tiny log cabin that quickly assembles and disassembles to move to another location.

There’s plenty of new technology on display, including a smart induction burner and pan that connects to your mobile device with a recipe app, which sends cooking instructions to the burner and alerts to you through the cooking process.

“Meet the Experts” seminars on kitchen and bath trends, building and remodeling, energy efficiency and other topics are available daily. Bring an antique or collectible item (or a photo of larger items) for a free appraisal by Dr. Lori during two-hour shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, and 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.

_____

Chilly Hilly

Time: route support open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Seattle start: registration 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Pyramid Alehouse parking lot, 1201 First Ave. S., Seattle; ferries depart at 7:55, 8:55, 9:35 and 10:40 a.m. Sunday; $20-$46

Bainbridge start: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, B.I. Bicycle Shop, 124 Bjune Drive S.E., Bainbridge; $15-$41

More info: cascade.org/rides-and-events-major-rides/chilly-hilly

Seattle Home Show

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 23-24, noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 25-March 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2-3

Cost: $13; $9/ages 60+ and military; $3/ages 7-15, ages 6 and younger free; register at the show to come back for a second day free

Location: CenturyLink Field Event Center, 1000 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

More info: seattlehomeshow.com