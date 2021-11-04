Editor’s note: Event details are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, including on COVID-19 requirements, and please heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations.

What’s Happening Nov. 5-11

Auburn is one of the few cities in the state of Washington designated by the Veterans Day National Committee and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a regional site for the celebration of Veterans Day. Since 1965, Auburn has hosted a Veterans Parade.

Now in its 56th year, Auburn’s Veterans Parade will welcome thousands of participants including marching bands, honor guards and more this Saturday, Nov. 6.

As a regional site, Auburn receives “a lot of support from the military, which we may not necessarily get otherwise,” said Kristy Pachciarz, the city of Auburn’s special events coordinator.

“This year, for example, we have a representative from each branch of the military. In most cases, it’s the commanding officer, which is pretty amazing because I can only imagine that they have such busy schedules,” she said.

The representative from each branch of the military traditionally marches in the parade along with their family, Pachciarz said. “It’s an opportunity for them to be thanked. They bring that experience back to their units and are able to share how much people are really appreciating what they’re doing and their service and the sacrifice that they’re giving.”

Before the pandemic, the parade would include an exhibit showcase area where the military would provide booths with equipment, vehicles and even a rock wall for people to explore. There would also be “about 50 booths and vendors and such on various streets downtown where people can go and visit and gain vendor information about veteran benefits and things like that,” Pachciarz said.

This year, the parade includes the outdoor Downtown Auburn Cooperative’s Beer Garden 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at B Street Plaza (adjacent to 144 E. Main St.). It will feature a beer called “Uncommon Valor” by Rail Hop’n Brewery that was made as a fundraiser for the Auburn VFW. It’s a single malt, single hop, citrus IPA brewed by Vets for Vets. There will also be additional beers and a hard seltzer available. Twelve-ounce pours will be $5 each, with 50 cents from every beverage sold donated to the Auburn VFW Post 1741.

This year’s parade will also include a C-17 flyover from McChord Air Force Base, which hasn’t happened since 2014, Pachciarz said. The flyover will start the parade, and “it flies at about 1,000 feet, so it’s pretty darn low. They’re super loud, so it’s really fun to see.”

If you’re wondering where a good spot to watch the parade would be, Pachciarz said outside city hall (Main Street and Division Street) is a great location because “that’s where the main emcees are located, and they give a brief snippet of information for each entry that goes by.“

“Another great option to watch the parade is down at the corner of Main Street and B Street, where we also have some announcers. They don’t give a whole description of the entry, but they announce who they are, so that’s nice to have as well,” Pachciarz said.

As for parking, the Auburn Transit Center parking garage (Transit Road Southwest) will be open.

Parade participants and watchers (over the age of 5) are required to wear a mask. Masks can be taken off when eating or drinking and for marching band participants while on the parade route. Social distancing is encouraged for all participants.

Auburn’s Veterans Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 along Main Street (from East Street to A Street Northwest/Southwest). Find more information at: auburnwa.gov.

In addition to Auburn’s Veterans Parade, there will also be an Auburn American Legion Auburn Post #78 Community Breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Auburn Senior Activity Center (808 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn). Enjoy pancakes, eggs, ham and juice or coffee. (Pay at the door or purchase tickets online; $9. 253-752-2844.)

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a Veterans Day celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 6, in addition to the Museum of Flight‘s celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 and Gig Harbor‘s celebration at noon Nov. 11.

Find more information about Veterans Day events at:

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Nov. 5-11 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Angels: Lost and Found — Nov. 5-6

Seattle’s Union Gospel presents an outdoor multimedia art installation of Seattle’s unsheltered community Nov. 5-6 (Nov. 5: 6:30-7 p.m. at First Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South, 7:30-8 p.m. at Union Street and Western Avenue, 8:30-9 p.m. at Second Avenue and Virginia Street and 9:30-10 p.m. at First Avenue and Blanchard Street; Nov. 6: 6:30-7 p.m. at Thomas Street and Westlake Avenue North, 7:30-8 p.m. at Columbia Street and Alaskan Way, 8:30-9 p.m. at Denny Way and Aurora Avenue and 9:30-10 p.m. at 1045 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle). The exhibit explores the themes of homelessness, humanity and hope through video and intimate portraits of Seattle’s unhoused neighbors projected onto the facades of buildings and landmarks around the city. Free. Location varies; 206-723-0767; ugm.org

Carkeek Cooler Trail Run — Nov. 6

Join Northwest Trail Runs for a 5K or 10K trail run at Carkeek Cooler at 9:30 a.m., the first event in the 2021-22 Winter Trail Series. Register online; prices vary. 950 N.W. Carkeek Park Road, Seattle; 206-291-8250; nwtrailruns.com

Puma Catwalk — Nov. 6

Panthera’s Olympic Cougar Project hosts an outdoor 2-mile walk focusing on community fitness and the support of big-cat conservation in the region noon-3 p.m. Catwalk participants will follow signs that include fun facts, photographs and movement of big cats on the Olympic Peninsula. Dr. Mark Elbroch (Panthera Puma program director), members of the Olympic Cougar Project and movement biomechanist Katy Bowman will be present to discuss local wild cats. Register online; free. 323 Pinnell Road, Sequim; 646-786-0400; panthera.org

The River that Made Seattle — Nov. 6

Learn about the story of Seattle’s Duwamish River at King County Library’s online program at 2 p.m. BJ Cummings, author of “The River That Made Seattle: A Natural and Human History of the Duwamish,” will explore previously unrecorded Native and immigrant histories. Register online; free. kcls.org

Hmong New Year Celebration — Nov. 6

Seattle Center Festál presents Seattle Hmong New Year 2021 at 6:30 p.m. This final festival in the 2021 Festál series gives thanks at the end of the harvest season and honors ancestors with a celebration of traditional music, dance, poetry, food and fashion. Streaming online and on Facebook; free. seattlecenter.com

“Masters of Innovation” — Nov. 7

The Seattle Festival Orchestra returns this fall with its “Masters of Innovation” concert at 2 p.m. The program includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 and Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ Symphony No. 2. Purchase tickets online; $5-$18. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; seattlefestivalorchestra.org

An Evening with David Sedaris — Nov. 7

Presented by Northwest Associated Arts, KNKX (88.5 FM) and The Stranger, David Sedaris returns to Benaroya Hall to share both published stories and works-in-progress at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $55-$65. 200 University St.; 206-215-4700; seattlesymphony.org

Jelani Cobb — Nov. 7

Join Seattle Arts & Lectures for an in-person and online Q&A session with author Jelani Cobb, a staff writer for The New Yorker and the Ira A. Lipman professor of journalism at Columbia University, at 7:30 p.m. With co-editor David Remnick, he’s releasing “The Matter of Black Lives,” The New Yorker’s anthology on race in America. Register online; prices vary. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-621-2230; lectures.org

Native Plant Selection and Installation — Nov. 9

University of Washington Botanic Gardens presents an online class to teach participants how to select and place native plants 9-11 a.m. The class will also emphasize species succession and diversity, improving long-term environmental functions, sustainability and aesthetics using native species and more. Register online; $35. botanicgardens.uw.edu

Ravi Coltrane Cosmic Music – The Music of Alice & John Coltrane — Nov. 9-10

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley hosts Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ravi Coltrane at 7:30 p.m. in support of his release “Cosmic Music,” a jazz album by John Coltrane and Alice Coltrane released after John Coltrane’s death. Purchase tickets online; $36.50. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-441-9729; jazzalley.com