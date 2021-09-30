Editor’s note: Given the persistently high COVID-19 case count, COVID protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for COVID requirements and the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

What’s Happening Oct. 1-7

Seattle traffic is getting some major relief — three new light-rail stations near Roosevelt High School, in the University District and Northgate open Saturday, providing alternative routes for many commuters. And to celebrate, the U District Partnership and Graduate Hotels present the U District Station Opening Festival & $3 Food Walk to commemorate the opening of the U District station.

This outdoor celebration includes live music and entertainment, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, outdoor seating, a beer garden, a kids corner and the $3 Food Walk featuring bites from over 40 restaurants. Visitors can also check out the U District farmers market taking place the same day.

“This is a really big turning point for the neighborhood. We’ve been closed, and largely the University of Washington with its 80,000 staff and students and employees have been working remotely — this is the first week they’re coming back, so we have this huge influx of people in the neighborhood,” said Don Blakeney, the executive director of the U District Partnership.

“We’ve done a lot to beautify the neighborhood and get folks ready, but we saw a real time hook with the light-rail opening also bringing another 12,000 people into the neighborhood on Oct. 2 as a real big turning back on the lights for the district,” Blakeney said.

Visitors can pick up a $3 Food Walk menu and entry form from any participating restaurant (find restaurants online at: udistrictseattle.com/food-walk-menu) or at the U District Partnership tent (Northeast 43rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast). Each restaurant will be serving two $3 bites made specially for the opening festival, like beef hand-pulled noodles from Xi’an Noodles or a matcha custard croissant taiyaki from Oh Bear Café & Teahouse. Festivalgoers can even get their menu stamped whenever they purchase a $3 bite for a chance to win a grand prize from Graduate Hotels; after five stamps, their entry form can be entered to win a two-night stay and round-trip airfare to any of Graduate Hotels’ 30-plus locations around the country.

The festival also includes live music “to showcase what’s best about Seattle’s homegrown entertainment,” Blakeney said. The Xfinity Main Stage will feature music from North Seattle and beyond, including the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band and School of Rock. There will also be student groups from the UW like Taiko Kai, a taiko drumming group, and an a cappella group. Seattle’s Mak Fai Kung Fu Club will perform a lion dance.

“This festival is the first time in about two years where people can come and reintroduce themselves to the neighborhood, walk around and see it at their own pace … There’s a nice confluence of things — it’s a capstone of a summer of experimenting. We really thought a lot about how to keep this safe in the context of COVID, so it’s all outside and all self-directed,” Blakeney said, adding that the main stage is purposefully placed in the middle of the street so people can social distance and safely watch from afar.

The U District Station Opening Festival & $3 Food Walk will take place 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the U District Station (4300 Brooklyn Ave. N., Seattle). Find more information at: udistrictseattle.com/udistrict-station-opening-festival

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Oct. 1-7 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Legendary Children — Oct. 1

The Seattle Public Library hosts the 2021 virtual edition of Legendary Children at 8-10 p.m. This is an evening of representation, dance, empowerment, art and social justice that celebrates house and ball culture and queer and transgender Black, Indigenous and people of color communities. RSVP online, free. spl.org

Candlelight Tour — Oct. 2-3

Campfires and candlelight provide illumination for this outdoor evening walking tour of Fort Nisqually Living History Museum at 6-9 p.m. Participants will hear the sounds of songs, dances, games and the voices of more than 100 historical interpreters that bring to life the men, women and children of the Hudson’s Bay Co. in 1855 (who won’t be aware of the 21st-century visitors). Purchase tickets online; $18/adults, $13/youth 4-17. 5519 Five Mile Drive, Tacoma; metroparkstacoma.org

Preparing Natural Materials for Holiday Décor — Oct. 2

Bellevue Botanical Garden hosts an in-person class for attendees to prepare seasonal horticultural items to include in holiday tabletop arrangements and wreath displays at 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to preserve flower blooms, choose natural elements to enhance decor and assemble a mix of things into a cohesive design. Register online; $35/general public, $24.50/members. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; 425-452-2750; bellevuebotanical.org

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Kirkland Urban — Oct. 2

Join Kirkland Urban for a family-friendly fiesta celebrating Fiestas Patrias (a celebration of the contributions and culture of Hispanic and Latin Americans) at noon-4 p.m. The celebration will include artifacts in partnership with Sea Mar Museum, educational activities, health screenings, dance performances, balloons, tattoos, a live DJ and more. Free. 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com

2021 Northwest Orchid Society Fall Show & Sale — Oct. 2-3

The Northwest Orchid Society presents its 2021 Fall Orchid Show and Sale at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2-3 in the Volunteer Park Conservatory. Enjoy a showcase of orchid displays by orchid societies throughout the Pacific Northwest and orchid vendors. Members of the public are encouraged to bring orchids from home for a repotting service or advice for struggling orchids. $4/adults, $2/youth 13-17, free/children 12 and under. 1400 East Galer St., Seattle; nwos.org

BrickCon — Oct. 2-3

BrickCon returns for its 20th annual Lego fan convention and public exhibition at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3 at Seattle Center. The convention features hundreds of Lego displays and Lego-related vendors in the Brick Bazaar. Purchase tickets online; $25. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; brickcon.org

Whatcom Artist Studio Tour — Oct. 2-3

The Whatcom Artist Studio Tour returns for its 27th annual tour, inviting visitors to meet the region’s artists in their own creative spaces, see their creations and learn about their inspiration at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2-3 (and Oct. 9-10). There will be 22 studios to explore, and many artists will be demonstrating their creative techniques. View a map of studio locations online; free. Location varies; studiotour.net

Steam Train Weekend — Oct. 2-3

Step back in time and ride the rails aboard the Northwest Railway Museum’s steam train powered by steam locomotive Northern Pacific 924 at various times Oct. 2-3. The two-hour round-trip experience takes passengers through the scenic upper Snoqualmie Valley and includes a 30-minute stopover to visit the Train Shed Exhibit Hall. Purchase tickets online, $24/adults, $20/seniors, $12/children. 205 E. McClellan St., North Bend; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

Hula Dance — Oct. 4

Walk through basic hula steps and use your body to develop a hula “vocabulary” at 1:30 p.m. At the end of the one-hour workshop, you’ll have a story to tell through hula. Register online; free. kcls.org

LAKEtoberfest — through Oct. 10

Enjoy traditional German fare like schnitzel sliders, Uli’s Famous Sausage, bratwurst, pretzel rolls and local beer at Dock & Drink’s LAKEtoberfest. Food and drink available for purchase. 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; dockanddrink.com