What’s Happening Aug. 19-25

Head to the valley and join the fun as Snoqualmie Days Festival returns full-scale Aug. 19-20 to celebrate the people and culture of the Snoqualmie Valley.

Snoqualmie Days Festival, formerly known as Snoqualmie Railroad Days, began in 1939 as a fundraiser for Snoqualmie’s first fire engine, which will be present at this year’s festival.

The festival kicks off Friday evening with the Historic Snoqualmie Music Crawl. Erin McNamee will perform at The Black Dog Arts Café 6-7 p.m., Fretland takes over The Snoqualmie Brewery 7:10-8:10 p.m., find Clothing Optional at The Bindlestick 8:20-9:20 p.m. and Steel Beans will close out the night at Smokey Joe’s Bar & Grill 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, the main day of the festival, will be jampacked with events all day long. The day kicks off with the Snoqualmie Fire Department Pancake Breakfast (7-11 a.m.) and a 5K run (8:30-9:45 a.m.). The grand parade will follow starting at 11 a.m., kicking off the rest of events that will run for the remainder of the day.

Visitors can enjoy a plein-air paint out (where the winning artist will receive a $300 gift certificate, and second-place and third-place artists will receive $200 and $100 gift certificates, respectively); hands-on history activities with living history re-enactors in the History Comes Alive area near the gazebo in Railroad Park; live music (12:15-10 p.m.); train rides (boarding at the Snoqualmie Depot at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.); Lego shows and activities (9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Snoqualmie Depot Freight Room); a kids zone (10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Snoqualmie Depot Back Lawn) and more.

“We’re celebrating traditions and community in the Snoqualmie Valley while also trying to reach out and bring new people to the area to let them know what Snoqualmie is all about,” said Emily Boersma, Snoqualmie Days’ festival coordinator.

Snoqualmie Days Festival will take place in historical downtown Snoqualmie. Find more information at: snoqualmiedays.org

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Aug. 19-25 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Seattle Tattoo Expo — Aug. 19-21

Get inked, see the artwork of more than 200 artists and enjoy Seattle tattoo culture and history Aug. 19-21 at Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall. Purchase tickets online; $25-$60. 301 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-447-7725; seattletattooexpo.com

Lummi Island Reefnet Festival — Aug. 20

The Salish Center for Sustainable Fishing Methods presents the Lummi Island Reefnet Festival to celebrate the opening of the new Salish Center home on Legoe Bay noon-9 p.m. The event will feature trips out to the reefnet gear, food (including freshly caught sockeye salmon with fresh local corn, paella and chowder from Pike Place Chowder), a beer garden featuring Boundary Bay beers, arts and crafts and live music. The event and new property will receive a blessing from the Lummi tribe. Purchase tickets online; $25 (includes festival T-shirt), free/ages 16 and under. 4036 Legoe Bay Road, Lummi Island; 360-220-0013; salishcenter.org

Fresh Paint: A Festival of Artists at Work — Aug. 20-21

Purchase art fresh off the easel during Schack Art Center’s biggest summer arts festival. Find more than 100 booths, live entertainment, interactive art activities, glassblowing, food trucks, a cocktail garden, DJ and more 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 21. Free. 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; 425-259-5050; schack.org

Whidbey Working Artists Summer Open Studio Tour — Aug. 20-21

Meet and talk with over 50 artists about their paintings, sculpture, pottery, blown glass, photographs, textiles, baskets, wood art, jewelry, engravings, carvings and much more 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Location varies; whidbeyworkingartists.com

Ride from Redmond to Bellingham and Back — Aug. 20-21

Enjoy views of scenic farmland, panoramic valleys, ancient lakes and rolling foothills during the ride to Bellingham. The second day will start on the stunning Chuckanut Drive as cyclists head south back to Marymoor Park, which is where the race begins. Register online; $50-$170. Location varies; 206-522-3222; cascade.org

Antique Doll & Toy Market — Aug. 21

Enjoy this market of items dating back to the mid-1800s through today 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Find more than 50 dealers selling dolls, teddy bears, toys, accessories and miniatures. Plus, there will be doll repair specialists on duty. $9. 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Pride Speaks: Supporting K-12 Queer Youth — Aug. 22

This Pride Speaks discussion will focus on the current landscape queer youth are facing in the educational system and the world 7-8:30 p.m. Panelists include Daynon Jackson, youth advocacy program coordinator at Gay City; Joe Bento, co-chair at GLSEN; and El Sánchez, fundraising manager at Pizza Klatch. Panelists will discuss how to create environments in education where LGBTQIA+ students feel safe and supported. Free. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-289-0687; seattlepride.org

One Second of Hate: A Story of Forgiveness at the Federal Way 320th Library — Aug. 24

King County Library System hosts a presentation with Rais Bhuiyan at 6:30 p.m. Shortly after 9/11, a white supremacist shot Rais Bhuiyan in the face, wounding him and later killing two others. In defiance of this act of hate, Bhuiyan spent months trying to save his attacker from death row. He went on to found World Without Hate, a nonprofit focused on preventing and disrupting hate and violence and restoring peace and understanding through storytelling and empathy. Bhuiyan will share his story and how he uses it to connect, inspire, heal and even save lives. Register online; free. 848 S. 320th St., Federal Way; 253-839-0257; kcls.org

Community Conversations With Chief Librarian Tom Fay: Rainier Beach Branch — Aug. 24

Executive director and chief librarian Tom Fay invites community members to join the Seattle Public Library in a discussion about current and future library services noon-1 p.m. Free. 9125 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-386-4636; spl.org

After Hours: Dive Bar — Aug. 25

The Seattle Aquarium hosts a 21+ event featuring live music, opportunities to explore the outdoor habitats at dusk, a variety of fun activities throughout the aquarium, a cash bar, food available for purchase and more 6:30-9:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $25. 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; 206-386-4300; seattleaquarium.org

Crazy Woke Asians Presents: Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out — Aug. 25

Unexpected Productions and Crazy Woke Asians present Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out, a wild night of stand-up comedy with Crazy Woke Asians founder and Seattle native Kiki Yeung at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $25. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org