What’s Happening April 22-28

Dive into the history and diversity of the Pacific Northwest and experience what life was like in the region circa 1850 at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum’s Klahowya.

“Fort Nisqually was the first globally connected settlement in the Puget Sound region, and it was home to a very diverse group of people,” said Elizabeth Rudrud, events coordinator for the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. “There were folks from all over the Americas, the Pacific Islands, Europe, the Caribbean area, as well as the local Native American population that lived and worked on the site here.”

The event name, Klahowya, is Chinook Jargon for “welcome,” and it’s the phrase these diverse groups of people greeted each other with at the time. Chinook Jargon is a language developed in the Puget Sound region in the mid-19th century that served as “a mix of languages for the diverse peoples that lived here to facilitate trade,” Rudrud said.

Although the museum is open regularly 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays with a handful of historical interpreters, Klahowya, on April 23, will be filled with up to 100 historical interpreters, who will don 19th-century clothing and share with visitors food, dancing, music and demonstrations of 19th-century skills like blacksmithing.

The Klahowya event began in 2019 as a collaboration with Tacoma Community House, an organization that provides support and resources for local immigrant and refugee families. The event serves as a way “to continue to celebrate the historic and contemporary diversity of the region,” Rudrud said, “and the museum itself really wants to be respectful of that history.”

Outside of events like Klahowya, the museum is actively looking for ways to incorporate diverse communities and the history of diverse communities into its programming, Rudrud said.

“Since the pandemic, the museum has been working to develop opportunities for South Sound tribes to share in the telling of the history of Fort Nisqually. Last year, we ran a panel series, and this year we’ve released a podcast called ‘Indigenous Voices,’” she said. “It’s a monthly podcast, and it’s really helping advance the voices of the diverse communities that lived and worked here beyond the English history or the white history that is often associated with this institution.”

The next episode of “Indigenous Voices” will be released the last week in April (find episodes at metroparkstacoma.org/indigenous-voices-podcast).

Klahowya takes place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum (5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma). The event is free for Pierce County residents. For all other residents, purchase tickets online at: metroparkstacoma.org/event/klahowya

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening April 22-28 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Keep Issaquah Beautiful Day — April 23

Keep Issaquah Beautiful Day is a citywide cleanup and beautification effort from 9 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine, help with trash pickup, cleanup, vegetation, maintenance and flower planting. Participants are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. After the cleanup, volunteers can enjoy live music and pizza at the Historic Shell. Free. 232 Front St. N., Issaquah; downtownissaquah.com/keep-issaquah-beautiful-day-2022-returns

Be Well — April 23

Join Kirkland Urban for an interactive wellness experience 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event incorporates the eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, mental, recreational, environmental, financial, social, physical and spiritual. The event includes sound bath yoga, total body workouts, a DJ, mini facials and more. Free. 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com

Italian Deruta Ceramics and Umbrian Linens — April 23

The Seattle-Perugia Sister City Association hosts a public fundraising sale of hundreds of Deruta ceramics and Umbrian linens 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Find hand-painted ceramics and dishware, linens such as kitchen towels, bath towels and more. Caffè Umbria will sell espresso drinks in the morning. Free. 17301 Beach Drive N.E., Lake Forest Park; seattle-perugia.org

International Children’s Friendship Festival — April 23

The Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington presents the 13th annual International Children’s Friendship Festival 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event is run by children and features performances by children to celebrate their cultures, international peace and friendship. Various nationalities will be represented through music, folk dancing and art. Free. Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; icffseattle.org

Interactive Story Time featuring “Ruth & The Greenbook” — April 23

The Northwest African American Museum partners with Washington State Historical Society and Black Heritage Society to present a story time featuring “Ruth & The Greenbook,” a story selection from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition at 1 p.m. Register online; free. naamnw.org

2nd Chance Walk — April 23

Green Lake’s 2nd Chance Walk aims to bring awareness to Second Chance Month, a nationwide effort to reaffirm the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society. This walk from 1-3:30 p.m. allows the opportunity to connect community members, including justice-involved individuals, their family members and friends and the organizations that support those working to rebuild their lives. Register online; $40. 7312 W. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; communitiesofbelonging.org

Best of the Northwest Spring Show — April 23-24

Enjoy shopping from 100 artists in a wide variety of mediums at the 32nd annual Best of the Northwest Spring Show 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 24. Enjoy coffee drinks or a meal from five Seattle food trucks while you’re there. Tickets are valid for both days. Purchase tickets online; $6/advance, $8/at the door, free/children 12 and under. 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; 360-579-4903; nwartalliance.org/nwaa-events/best-of-the-northwest-spring-show

Meditation Nature Walk — April 24

Tune your awareness to the natural world of Seward Park’s ancient forest, sky and shore 9:30-11:15 a.m. Find peace and rejuvenation on a modest-pace guided meditation walk with Kimberly Bowen, meditation and martial arts teacher and former staffer at Seward Park Audubon Center. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Scenes from a Norwegian Childhood — April 24

The Norwegian Ladies Chorus of Seattle invites the public to a spring concert with the Ballard High School Chamber Choir and a traditional Scandinavian dessert reception at 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. There is a $12 suggest donation at the door. 2400 N.W. 85th St., Ballard; 818-522-0278; nlcofseattle.org

Issaquah Weeknight Adventure Race — April 26

This fast-paced race will take you through the parks, trails and streets of Issaquah via trekking and biking (mountain or cross-bike recommended) at 7 p.m. Enjoy hot soups and food after the race. Register online; prices vary. Start location will be announced soon; krankevents.com

BECU Drive-in Movies — April 27-April 28

The BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park are back for 2022, starting April 20. Watch “Legally Blonde” at 8:30 p.m. April 27, or “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at 8:30 p.m. April 28. Load up the car, sit inside or outside, picnic with your friends and enjoy the food trucks available. Purchase tickets online; $30/car. 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; 360-733-2682; epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor