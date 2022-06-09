What’s Happening June 10-16

Celebrate Native American culture through art, song, dance, performances, food and more at Indigenous People Festival, presented in partnership by Seattle Center Festál and the Seattle Indian Health Board.

The festival is designed to provide visibility for Native groups in Seattle, as well as ensure that Native communities stay in the present, said Esther Lucero, president and CEO of the Seattle Indian Health Board.

“Oftentimes — and I think the festival reflected this in the past — we were more grounded in the past, almost like we weren’t existing. I think it is important to share our traditional and cultural ways of being and knowing, but also recognize that we are current and present and relevant in today,” Lucero said, adding that this year’s festival will “make sure that visibility is clear that we’re modern, contemporary and thriving.”

This year’s Indigenous People Festival features art, jewelry and clothing vendors, storytellers and comedians, as well as performances by the Blue Heron Canoe Family, White Hawk Family and others. Film screenings featuring work by First Nations cinematographers also will take place in the Seattle Center Armory loft, and Asia Tail, a Tacoma-based artist, will host a gallery and screen printing.

This is also the first year the festival will feature a beer garden with beer from 210 Brewing Co., a Native brewer, Lucero said. “For me, it’s an important statement to make because I think people associate Indigenous communities with concepts of alcoholism, and it’s really important for folks to understand that we’re just like any other community — that although we may have some of those challenges, we also have some of the greatest strengths.”

The Indigenous People Festival comes at a time when Lucero sees a generational shift in leadership.

“We’re also starting to see reconnection and synergies of energy between our community organizations here dedicated to Indigenous folks, and most importantly, starting to really feel what solidarity looks like with other communities of color,” she said.

“I always love to come together and demonstrate how diverse we are within our Indigenous communities, not only here in Washington, but also nationally. So, I think that’s what I’m always most excited about — to celebrate our diversity and come together as community.”

Indigenous People Festival will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 11 at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre (305 Harrison St., Seattle). Find more information at: sihb.org/events/2022-indigenous-people-festival

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening June 10-16 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Sip & Tip Wine Walk — June 10

The Kent Downtown Partnership presents the Downtown Kent Wine Walk 6-9 p.m. Sip local wines, listen to live music, shop small, socialize and more. Downtown Kent businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutiques and Pacific Northwest wineries. Ticket includes 10 tastings, a program guide, disposable wineglass and wrist band. Purchase tickets online; $35/advance, $40/day of. Location varies; 253-813-6976; downtownkentwa.com

Full Tilt 2022 — June 10-11

Join Evoke Productions for its 14th annual production of Full Tilt, an evening of new independent dance works at 7 and 9 p.m. The production will feature new works from six local choreographers: Amy J. Lambert, Bri Wilson, Elise Beers-AachixQaaduug, Jaime Waliczek, Laura Ann Smyth and Lucille Jun. Dancers are selected from two open casting auditions to perform at Seattle’s NOD Theater. Purchase tickets online; price varies. 1621 12th Ave., Seattle; evokeproductions.org

Lake to Lake Bike Ride — June 11

The Lake to Lake Bike Ride is a low-cost family recreational bike ride that provides riders of all levels and abilities with an opportunity to experience Bellevue by bicycle 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rides can choose from two different routes: a 9-mile loop for families or less experienced cyclists and a more challenging 24-mile loop with some hills. The event will feature prize raffles, refreshments and freebies for all participants. Register online; $15/advance, $20/day of. 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-452-6885; parks.bellevuewa.gov/ride

Saturday University: Charles Lang Freer — June 11

Seattle Art Museum presents a hybrid Saturday University lecture with Kit Brooks (Japan Foundation assistant curator of Japanese art, National Museum of Asian Art) to explore the legacy of collector Charles Lang Freer at 10 a.m. Complimentary coffee available. Purchase tickets online; $5. 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle; seattleartmuseum.org

Whatcom This Whey — June 11

Connect with Whatcom community dairy farmers and celebrate local farming 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Get a behind-the-scenes experience looking at cow care, milking robots, farm-to-table and more, plus meet cows and calves, discover the art of cheese-making, try some milk and cheese samples and stop by for an ice cream treat. Free. Location varies; wadairy.org/whatcomthiswhey

Plough to Plate — June 11

Enjoy a 19th-century cooking contest and presentations on farm-to-table topics at the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Participants can tour the heritage kitchen garden, poultry house, orchard and more, join pancake and egg and spoon races, enjoy a cooking competition and more. Purchase tickets online; $11/adults, $10/senior and military, $9/ages 4-17, free/3 and younger. 5519 Five Mile Drive, Tacoma; 253-305-1000; metroparkstacoma.org

Long Island Exploration — June 11

Join the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge for a hike on Long Island, a unique opportunity only accessible by boat. Explore an old-growth coastal temperate rainforest with large western red cedar trees and remnant stumps during a 6-mile round-trip hike. Hike the trail at your own pace, read interpretive signs and interact with refuge staff and volunteers along the way. Purchase tickets online; $25. 3888 U.S. Highway 101, Ilwaco; friendsofwillapanationalwildliferefuge.wildapricot.org

Alex Graham and Phoebe Gloeckner Discuss “Dog Biscuits” — June 14

Seattle Public Library, Elliott Bay Book Co. and Fantagraphics Books present a conversation about “Dog Biscuits,” Alex Graham’s pandemic-inspired graphic novel, 6-7 p.m. The conversation will be joined by Phoebe Gloeckner, a cartoonist, writer, trained medical illustrator and professor at the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design. Register online; free. spl.org

Plant CSI: The Trouble with Roses; Common Diseases and Pests — June 15

Discuss diseases and insect pests common to roses grown in the maritime Pacific Northwest, including black spot, rust, cercospora leaf spot, powdery mildew, crown gall, cankers, rose mosaic virus and more via Zoom 6:30-8:15 p.m. Register online; $35. botanicgardens.uw.edu

Fifty Shades of Comedy — June 16

Daryl Cox of Island Comedy Productions and Hugz & Cuddlez host a comedy show dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community of Seattle at 9:30 p.m. The show is hosted by Hugz & Cuddlez founder Erez Benari and will feature comedians Sean Riccio, Andy Iwancio and headliner Steven Wilber, as well as an opening drag performance by Mizz Honey Bucket. Purchase tickets online; $17/presale, $20/day of. 2322 Second Ave., Seattle; st.news/50-shades