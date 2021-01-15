Communities in the Seattle area will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with mostly virtual events this year. Choose from workshops, panels and more. MLK Day 2021 is Monday, Jan. 18.

See below for events and details. Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we advise you to check websites and event pages in advance to confirm all details.

48th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. — Jan. 15

Seattle Colleges presents a virtual program hosted by KIRO-7 anchor Monique Ming Laven at noon Friday, Jan. 15, with a preshow starting at 11:30 a.m. The event can be streamed online or on SCCtv; free. seattlecolleges.edu

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition Workshops — through Jan. 16

Register online for virtual workshops hosted by the Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition that touch on the themes of white supremacy, racism, anti-racism and police brutality. Workshop times vary; free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

Virtual Walk with the Multicultural Advisory Council of Bainbridge Island School District — Jan. 16-18

Walk a mile, or any distance, anywhere between Jan. 16-18 to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Register online and print out a sign to hold while you walk; free. bisd303.org/VirtualMLKWalk

39th Annual MLK Jr. Day Seattle Youth Event — Jan. 17

The MLK Day Celebration Youth Committee presents a short film of high school students sharing their activism and world views, along with interviews with the film producer and director, broadcast live on the Rainier Avenue Radio Facebook page from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 17; free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

2021 Greater Everett Community Celebration & Drive-In Event — Jan. 17-18

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting a two-day event in celebration of MLK Day. On Sunday, Jan. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m., there will be a livestream on the SCBHC Facebook page and the Mill Creek Foursquare Church website featuring keynote speaker Nathaniel R. Miles, vice president for strategic initiatives at Eli Lilly and Co., live music and performances. On Monday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., there will be a drive-in experience at Everett Community College with guest speakers, community resources, live music and contributions from local youth. The event will also be livestreamed on the SCBHC Facebook page; free. Everett Community College, 2000 Tower St., Everett; snohomishcountyblackheritagecommittee.com

39th Annual Seattle MLK Jr. Day March and Rally — Jan. 18

The Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition hosts the 39th annual Seattle MLK Jr. day march and rally Monday, Jan. 18. The rally starts at 11 a.m. at Garfield High School (23rd Avenue and East Jefferson Street) and the march starts at noon. Social distancing and face masks are required to participate; free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

Becoming Brave: A Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Jan. 18

Lift Every Voice Legacy, in partnership with Communities of Color Coalition, presents a virtual event featuring Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil, speaker, teacher, author and reconciliation leader, the Northside Step Team, gospel-jazz vocalist Josephine Howell and more Monday, Jan. 18, from noon-1 p.m. Register online; free. beloved4all.org

“Collective Voices/Collective Hope” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — Jan. 18

The 33rd annual MLK Birthday Celebration in Tacoma will be virtual this year. The event at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, will feature local performers and speakers. Viewers can watch on TV Tacoma or on the City of Tacoma Facebook page; free. cityoftacoma.org

Drive for the Dream — Jan. 18

Drive to Evergreen Park for an in-car event and listen to a live stream of “A Testament of Hope,” Ebenezer AME Church’s 27th annual celebration of Dr. King, Monday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m.-noon; free. 1500 Park Ave., Bremerton. bainbridge-race-equity.org

Journey For Justice — Jan. 18

Virtual event with art, film, music and more Monday, Jan. 18, from 1-4 p.m. Register online to watch on Zoom or view the event on the Bainbridge Race Equity website; free. bainbridge-race-equity.org

National Park Service Free Entrance Day — Jan. 18

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., admission to National Parks is free Monday, Jan. 18. nps.gov

MLK Day Walk in the Park — through Jan. 20

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a walk at Lake Sammamish State Park, where you will find quotes from MLK on signage along the way. The walk starts at Tibbetts Beach and ends at the Sunset Beach bathhouse; free. Lake Sammamish State Park, 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; 425-649-4275; parks.state.wa.us

Honoring MLK Jr. Day Virtual Panel — Jan. 21

United Way of King County is hosting a virtual panel on philanthropy and advancing racial equity Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online; free. uwkc.org