Seattle Fiesta Patrias, South Park and Seattle Center; St. Demetrios Greek Festival, Seattle.

Weekend Highlight

This weekend brings two major cultural festivals: Fiestas Patrias celebrates Latin America in South Park on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16 at Seattle Center. Meanwhile, the St. Demetrios Greek Festival honors Greece Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14-16, in Seattle.

Fiestas Patrias (“National Holidays” in Spanish) commemorates the independence days of many Latin American countries. Music, dance, food, folklore and traditions honor history while looking to the future. Saturday’s community parade with floats, cars, marching bands and more will wind through the South Park neighborhood to South Park Community Center for a community fiesta and health fair. Seattle Center’s Fiestas Patrias will feature performances, cultural displays, children’s activities and a marketplace Saturday and Sunday.

The St. Demetrios Greek Festival, a popular Seattle tradition since 1960, features traditional Greek cuisine, music, dancing and more Friday through Sunday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. The festival’s giant tent is filled with vendors offering Greek food, pastries and desserts, with plenty of seating around the elevated stage to see music and folk dancing performed by church groups of all ages in traditional attire. There’s Greek beer and wine and large screens showing major sporting events at the Taverna, seated meals in the dining room, and a deli and bakery with food to go. Tours of the church, a Montlake neighborhood landmark designed by Seattle World’s Fair architect Paul Thiry in 1962, are available several times daily, explaining Orthodox Christianity and the history of St. Demetrios parish.

At both festivals, all are welcome and admission is free.

_____

Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 12th Avenue South and South Henderson Street to 14th Avenue South to South Cloverdale Street to Eighth Avenue South to South Park Community Center, 8319 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle

South Park: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, South Park Community Center, Seattle

Seattle Center: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15-16, Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion and Seattle Center Pavilion, Seattle

More info: 206-684-7200 or seattlefiestaspatrias.org

Saint Demetrios Greek Festival

Time: noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14-16

Location: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Ave. E., Seattle; parking and shuttle service at Montlake Elementary School, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, and at Seattle Preparatory School 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; Link Light Rail Shuttle to and from the University of Washington Link Light Rail Station, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday

More info: seattlegreekfestival.com