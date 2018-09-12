Seattle Fiesta Patrias, South Park and Seattle Center; St. Demetrios Greek Festival, Seattle.
Weekend Highlight
This weekend brings two major cultural festivals: Fiestas Patrias celebrates Latin America in South Park on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16 at Seattle Center. Meanwhile, the St. Demetrios Greek Festival honors Greece Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14-16, in Seattle.
Fiestas Patrias (“National Holidays” in Spanish) commemorates the independence days of many Latin American countries. Music, dance, food, folklore and traditions honor history while looking to the future. Saturday’s community parade with floats, cars, marching bands and more will wind through the South Park neighborhood to South Park Community Center for a community fiesta and health fair. Seattle Center’s Fiestas Patrias will feature performances, cultural displays, children’s activities and a marketplace Saturday and Sunday.
The St. Demetrios Greek Festival, a popular Seattle tradition since 1960, features traditional Greek cuisine, music, dancing and more Friday through Sunday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. The festival’s giant tent is filled with vendors offering Greek food, pastries and desserts, with plenty of seating around the elevated stage to see music and folk dancing performed by church groups of all ages in traditional attire. There’s Greek beer and wine and large screens showing major sporting events at the Taverna, seated meals in the dining room, and a deli and bakery with food to go. Tours of the church, a Montlake neighborhood landmark designed by Seattle World’s Fair architect Paul Thiry in 1962, are available several times daily, explaining Orthodox Christianity and the history of St. Demetrios parish.
At both festivals, all are welcome and admission is free.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Fall 2018 movie preview: Here are the movies not to miss this season VIEW
- Seattle Symphony's opening night marks 2 milestones
- Songwriter Sara Bareilles on the dark center of the sunny 'Waitress,' coming to Seattle's Paramount Theatre
- Seattle's Hugo House — a gathering place for writers for 20 years — invites the public to the opening of its new home
- Paperback Picks: books by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Tom Hanks and more VIEW
_____
Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 12th Avenue South and South Henderson Street to 14th Avenue South to South Cloverdale Street to Eighth Avenue South to South Park Community Center, 8319 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle
South Park: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, South Park Community Center, Seattle
Seattle Center: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15-16, Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion and Seattle Center Pavilion, Seattle
More info: 206-684-7200 or seattlefiestaspatrias.org
Saint Demetrios Greek Festival
Time: noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14-16
Location: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Ave. E., Seattle; parking and shuttle service at Montlake Elementary School, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, and at Seattle Preparatory School 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; Link Light Rail Shuttle to and from the University of Washington Link Light Rail Station, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday
More info: seattlegreekfestival.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.