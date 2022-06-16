What’s Happening June 17-23

Atlantic Street Center’s Juneteenth celebration, hosted every year since its inception in 2001, is a community staple in south Seattle.

Teresa Everett, director of public relations and resource development at Atlantic Street Center, has organized the Juneteenth event since it began. As a Texas native, she wanted to “celebrate with the community, but also to educate them about why we celebrate Juneteenth and the historical significance behind it.” Many people in the Seattle area in 2001 were unaware of the holiday and its meaning, she said.

Although the purpose of the event has remained steadfast over the past 21 years, the event takes different forms and sizes each year. This year, the event will include a community health fair.

“[Health] is one of the disparities that really plagues the BIPOC community,” Everett said, referring to Black, Indigenous and people of color, “so we want to make sure that we have resources to encourage families to take care of their health.”

The event also will include food trucks, vendors, cultural performances, activities for kids and more.

Atlantic Street Center’s Juneteenth celebration is held in one of the most diverse ZIP codes in the country, Everett said, “so it’s an opportunity for neighbors to come together and the community to come together to support diversity.”

“Juneteenth is also an opportunity to tell the history of African American people — and it’s not just African American history, it is the United States history. It’s a part of our fabric,” she said, “and it means hope, hope for a better future for all.”

Atlantic Street Center’s annual Juneteenth celebration will take place Sunday, June 19 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza (8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle). Find more information at: atlanticstreetcenter.org

Juneteenth events

Here are some other events celebrating Juneteenth in the Puget Sound area. This list is not exhaustive.

Northwest African American Museum Juneteenth Week — June 12-19

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week includes an interactive art activity and story time featuring “All Different Now” by Angela Johnson with host Steve Zakuani from the Sounders FC (1 p.m. June 12); Juneteenth Youth Night with soccer activities, food vendors and more (3:30 p.m. June 15); the African American Cultural Ensemble at the Juneteenth Sounders game (noon June 18) and OL Reign game (7 p.m. June 18); the BlkFreedom Collective’s virtual Juneteenth presentation (10 a.m. June 19); a skate party with complimentary skate rentals, local Black-owned vendors and food trucks, family-friendly activities, music and more (11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 19); and a book giveaway (6 p.m. June 19). Free. Location varies; 206-518-6000; naamnw.org/juneteenth-week-2022

Black Arts Legacies Celebration — June 16

Join Crosscut for a celebratory social event kicking off LANGSTON’s annual We Out Here festivities at 6:30 p.m. The event features several of the artists recognized as a part of Crosscut’s ‘Black Arts Legacies’ project, catered bites and drinks and music selections from Black musicians JusMoni and DJ Yaddy of Sway and Swoon DJ Collective. RSVP online; free. 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-323-7067; langstonseattle.org

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration — June 17

Odyssey World and the City of Vancouver present a Juneteenth celebration with vendors, live music, food trucks, games and more 1-7 p.m. Free. 605 Esther St., Vancouver; juneteenthfreedomcelebration.com

Juneteenth Photo Booth: Free Portraits for Black Folks — June 17

Black Lunch Table and Wa Na Wari present portraits by photographer Brea Wilson 5-8 p.m. Portraits are first-come, first-served. Free. 911 24th Ave., Seattle; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org

Afrikan Marketplace at Wa Na Wari — June 17-18

Join Wa Na Wari for an Afrikan Marketplace 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and find unique jewelry, silk scarves, unconventional artist materials, home décor, quilts and more. Free. 911 24th Ave., Seattle; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org

Second Annual Juneteenth Commemoration at the Tukwila Library — June 18

King County Library System and the City of Tukwila host an event of inspiring speakers and performers at 2 p.m. Register online; free. 14380 Tukwila International Blvd., Tukwila; 206-242-1640; kcls.org

Book Release Party to Celebrate Janae Johnson’s ‘Lessons On Being Tenderheaded’ — June 18

Enjoy an outdoor book release party with performances 2-4 p.m. Janae Johnson’s debut poetry collection “Lessons On Being Tenderheaded” is a coming-of-age story centering on Black queer masculinity, emotional restoration and belonging. Free. 911 24th Ave., Seattle; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org

Black Love: A Form of Resistance — June 18

Celebrate Juneteenth with a storytelling session 1-3 p.m. including a presentation about the award-winning “Unspoken Truths” exhibition (a traveling exhibit showcasing American History through an Afrocentric lens at MOHAI through June 21) followed by a special storytelling experience. Register online; free with museum admission. 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; 206-324-1126; mohai.org

We Out Here on the Pier Juneteenth Celebration — June 18

LANGSTON takes its We Out Here festival to Pier 62 for a communitywide celebration with music, performances, a pop-up art gallery, food trucks and more 2-6 p.m. Free. 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-323-7067; langstonseattle.org

Juneteenth Paint and Sip — June 19

Enjoy a Juneteenth paint and sip class with Kay the Paint Lady noon-4 p.m. Everything such as smocks, paint, brushes and canvases will be provided. Drinks are not included in the ticket price (there will be a full bar to purchase drinks and food, as well as a few vendors). Register online; $50. 4408 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; kaythepaintlady.com

Juneteenth Market & Mixer — June 19

Enjoy more than 30 vendors, two DJs and four storefronts noon-5 p.m. Free. 24th Avenue East and Union Street, Seattle; 206-965-0922; communionseattle.com

REVIVAL Juneteenth — June 19

Capitol Hill EcoDistrict hosts a market pop-up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring 25 vendors including Taswira, Chey Butter Co., God Body Soaps, Cherish the Moments and more, as well as community partners Arte Noir, the Central Area Collaborative and Craft3. Media sponsor KEXP 90.3 FM will broadcast live during the event with hosts Larry Mizell, Jr. and DJ Riz. Free. 2301 E. Union St., Seattle; capitolhillecodistrict.org

South Hudson Music Project Presents: Juneteenth with The Elnah Jordan Experience — June 19

Celebrate Juneteenth with South Hudson Music Project and the Royal Room community at 7:30 p.m. The night features an evening of music with The Elnah Jordan Experience. Free. 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-906-9920; theroyalroomseattle.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening June 17-23 in the Puget Sound area, including events celebrating pride, Father’s Day and summer solstice. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Pride Event with Plant Daddy Podcast — June 18

Friends of the Conservatory present a panel celebrating plant parenthood with Plant Daddy Podcast and Conservatory gardener Emily Allsop 7-10:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase in the main building. Purchase tickets online; $30. 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; volunteerparkconservatory.org

Fremont Solstice Parade and Fremont Fair — June 18-19

Kick off the official start of summer with the Fremont Solstice Parade and Fremont Fair featuring more than 300 vendors, live music and more. Both events kick off Fremont’s Summer Solstice Art Week when the neighborhood’s murals and sculptures take center stage with new showcases inside and outside of local businesses. Free. Location varies; fremontfair.com

Fenders on Front Street — June 19

The Downtown Issaquah Association presents the 15th annual Fenders on Front Street car show 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Hundreds of classic and vintage car owners from across the state will proudly show their vehicles along Front Street. The event also features live music, food trucks, family activities and more. Free. Front Street North, Issaquah; fendersonfrontstreet.com

Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walks — June 21

Celebrate the longest day of the year by walking through labyrinths 7-9 p.m. Multiple labyrinths will focus on different cycles of the earth and justice-making, along with stations for chalk art and crafting. RSVP online; free. 1245 10th Ave. E., Seattle; gatheringround.org