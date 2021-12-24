Editor’s note: Given the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, please heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated, and check your event’s website for COVID requirements and the latest information.

What’s Happening Dec. 24-30

It was the night before Christmas, and all through the town … the people of the Puget Sound were wondering what to do for Christmas. Good thing we’ve got you covered — even if that’s not quite how the saying goes.

After the gifts are unwrapped and Santa is long gone, the Christmas magic lives on at Bellevue Botanical Garden’s Garden d’Lights. Through Dec. 31, take your friends and family to see more than a half-million sparkling lights in the shapes of plants, animals, picturesque nature landscapes and more.

Set amid the garden’s many varieties of plants, Garden d’Lights is now in its 27th year. The event “started as a way to get people to visit the garden in the winter,” said Darcy McInnis, Bellevue Botanical Garden’s communications manager.

“It takes thousands of hours to build the lights, install them and take them down,” she said, adding that the effort is completely operated by volunteers. Volunteers start working on the light displays in February, so it’s almost a yearlong process, with new light installations added every year. Some plant displays can take up to 40 hours to create, and each critter display takes even longer.

The path of lights takes 30-45 minutes for visitors to walk through. Visitors can download a “Critter-Map” online to participate in a scavenger hunt to find unique animals like chickens, peacocks, slugs and even blue herons. There is also a coffee stand with hot drinks and snacks available for purchase.

For the first time, visitors are required to purchase timed tickets in advanced online. Although the event is completely outdoors, timed tickets will help regulate crowds, especially over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“It’s an event that is created by the community for the community. It’s been around for a long time, so lots of people — especially on the Eastside — are very familiar with it, and it has become part of their holiday tradition,” McInnis said. “A lot of times people went when they were kids, and then they have kids and they bring their kids to the event. So it’s just an event that has a very long history and means a lot to people.”

Garden d’Lights (12001 Main St., Bellevue) runs 4:30-9 p.m. every night through Dec. 31. Tickets are $5 per person (ages 11 and over) and free for ages 10 and under. Find more information and purchase tickets at bellevuebotanical.org/garden-dlights.

Interested in seeing more holiday lights on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Hop in the car and check out the 2021 Winter Porch Light Parade. The cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline partnered this year, inviting their communities to create festive light designs of all types and in all spaces — from their porches to windows to cars. These displays are marked on a virtual map for people to explore until Dec. 31.

You can also hop in the car and explore Ravenna’s Candy Cane Lane, open 4-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Jan. 1. This light display features a festive row of houses decked out in Christmas lights, decorations and more.

If you’d rather explore outside your car, you can find soaring light sculptures, a giant Christmas tree and more in Westlake Park, Westlake Center and Occidental Square this season. The larger-than-life installations of presents, arches and trees feature more than 135,000 lights. You can also participate in a holiday scavenger hunt through downtown Seattle. Find a map and instructions at st.news/scavenger.

If you’re looking for something else to do with your loved ones on Christmas, check out our roundup of Seattle-area ice skating rinks.

What else is happening

Here are some other festive events happening Dec. 24-30 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post. Please check event websites for more information, including COVID-19 requirements.

Japantown Jingle — through Dec. 24

Japantown Jingle lights up Seattle’s Japantown through Christmas Eve. Enjoy twinkling lights and festive decorations while discovering the shops, eateries and more in this corner of the Chinatown International District. Visitors are also invited to participate in “Kibou no Ki” (holiday wish tree) by penning their hopes on a “Tanzaku” (wish paper), available with purchase at participating Japantown businesses. The wishes can be dropped off at Maneki, DaDaDa Gallery or KOBO at Higo until Christmas Eve and will be consolidated to decorate a communal space. Each wish doubles as an entry form into a free drawing to win prizes from Japantown businesses. Free. Location varies; st.news/Japantown

Welcome Home, A Holiday Concert — through Dec. 26

Ring in the holidays this season with a special concert featuring heartwarming classics and holiday songs including “This Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Let It Go” and more through Dec. 26. This festive night of music will feature Village Theatre favorites Andi Alhadeff, Kyle Nicholas Anderson, Jordon Bolden, Kataka Corn and Shaunyce Omar on vocals, as well as musicians Aaron Martin Davis Norman, Andrew Pang, Jamael Nance, Olivia Hamilton and Chris Jones performing in a live band. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 303 Front St. N., Issaquah; 425-392-2202; villagetheatre.org

Winter Wildland — Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Explore Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and watch as animals play with holiday-themed treats and enrichments 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can also stroll through paths lined with winter decorations. Free with admission. 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville; 360-832-6117; nwtrek.org

Home for the Holidays — Dec. 28-29

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley and KNKX welcome jazz band Pearl Django for their Home for the Holidays concert at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Band members include Tim Lerch (guitar), Rick Leppanen (bass), Michael Gray (violin), Jim Char (guitar) and David Lange (accordion). Purchase tickets online; $30.50. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-441-9729; jazzalley.com

Nia: A Kwanzaa Celebration — Dec. 30

Northwest African American Museum presents a virtual program featuring a Black spoken word artist presenting poetry, musical performances by the African American Cultural Ensemble, African dance and stepping, an elder giving ancestral libations and more from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Register online; free. naamnw.org

Baroque Basses: Beauty & Virtuosity — Dec. 30

Enjoy concert pieces by Vivaldi, Handel and Telemann and dance music from the court of King Louis XIV, featuring the baroque cello, viol, theorbo and harpsichord. View online; free. byronandfriends.org