For a certain segment of the population, the most festive event of this year’s holiday season is the Dec. 19 premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the final installment of the current trilogy and the nine-film Skywalker arc. In these days of internet presales, standing in outrageously long lines for tickets on opening night is no longer a requirement. Instead, superfans can enjoy a variety of fandom events in the days leading up to (and beyond) the premiere.

Galactic Lights

Witness a choreographed nighttime lightsaber battle by Saber Guild’s Kamino Temple, then meet and take photos with costumed characters of the 501st Legion: Garrison Titan in the festive atmosphere of Woodland Park Zoo’s after-hours WildLights.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; included with WildLights admission, $16.95 age 13+, $12.95 age 3-12, free age 2 and under; 206-548-2500, zoo.org/wildlights

May the Course Be With You

It’s not quite the Kessel Run, but you can break your own speed records (and burn off some of those holiday cookies) with Run 2 Be Fit’s annual “Star Wars”-themed 5K at Green Lake, May the Course Be With You. At 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, the race starts with a kids’ dash and ends with a costume contest.

8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; Greenlake Park, 7201 E. Greenlake Drive N., Seattle; $35; 425-610-9311, run2befit.com

Star Wars at Tacoma Art Museum

The concept artist who designed the Death Star and every spaceship for the very first “Star Wars” movie, Colin Cantwell, is speaking at Tacoma Art Museum. Learn about how he used”‘kitbashing” — recombining pieces from model car kits — to design new machines, and get Cantwell’s autograph on concept art, for sale at the event or brought from home.

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $10; 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org

Learn to Play Star Wars: X-Wing

If you’re more of a rebel than a Jedi, you might want to learn how to play the miniatures game Star Wars: X-Wing. Mox Boarding House is dedicating its Dec. 14 Learn to Play Saturdays sessions to teaching the game. Coffee and pastries provided; bring your own Force. Meeples in West Seattle has its own X-Wing training sessions, every Wednesday evening this month except Dec. 25.

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; Mox Boarding House, 5105 Leary Ave. NW, Seattle; free; 206-523-9605, moxboardinghouse.com

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11, 18; Meeples Games, 3727 California Ave. S.W., Suite 2B; free; 206-535-7896, meeplesgames.com

The Quiz of Skywalker

Trivia is the bread and butter of fandom. Test your knowledge of the previous “Star Wars” movies, plus canon spinoffs and TV shows, with King Trivia’s “The Quiz of Skywalker,” a 21+ trivia night at Schilling Cider House in Fremont. Costumes, of course, are highly encouraged.

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; Schilling Cider House, 708 N. 34th St., Seattle; $5, ages 21 and over; 206-420-7088, kingtrivia.com

Skywalker Saga Marathon

Sure, you could prep for “The Rise of Skywalker” by rewatching the older movies at home. Or, you could join the ultimate watching party at Regal Thornton Place, where a Skywalker Saga marathon will screen all nine movies back-to-back-to-back in chronological order (yes, that’s almost 24 hours straight). The $55 ticket includes a collectible blanket, a pin, a lanyard and one large popcorn.

Starts 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18; Regal Cinema Thornton Place, 316 N.E. Thornton Pl., Seattle; $55; 844-462-7342, regmovies.com/static/en/us/promotions/star-wars-saga-marathon

Star Wars Tasting Menu

Once you’ve seen the movie, expand your palate with a galactic meal. Chef Eric Rivera is serving a “Star Wars”-inspired, 12-course tasting menu for dinner on Dec. 21 at the addo:incubator in Ballard. Expect dishes like “A Visit to Hoth” — cured venison with butter snow and herbs garnished with dry ice. Anyone in “Star Wars” costume gets an extra dish.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; addo:incubator Ballard, 6420 24th Ave. NW, Seattle; $125; exploretock.com/addoballard