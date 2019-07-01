Love for the Avengers was abundant at ACE Comic Con’s second Seattle event from June 28-30, which happened to be the same weekend Marvel rereleased its blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame” with additional footage.

Marvel fans from all over the world came to Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center to see the five “Avengers” cast members who made an appearance, as well as other celebrities. Some fans paid extra to get autographs and photographs, and others just came for the opportunity to see the actors talk about this year’s top-grossing film.

The lines to enter the autograph and photo-op area were long, but fans I spoke with afterward said that it was worth it, including some who enthusiastically re-enacted their brief encounter with a beloved “Avengers” actor.

Six celebrity panels took place over the weekend. A highlight was Saturday’s midday panel. In front of a sold-out crowd, “Avengers” cast members Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine) discussed “Avengers: Endgame” and answered fan questions, hosted by journalist Angelique Roche.

The actors talked about their initial reactions to seeing the movie. Renner said he had only seen the movie once. “It wrecked me,” he said. “From the opening scene to the end, I laughed, I cried, I never saw it again.” He followed by saying, “I got to truly enjoy it as a fan.”

Cheadle had only seen it once, as well. “I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I was excited during the process to see it all put together and [it was great] to see how people reacted.”

A crowd-pleasing moment came when avid dog lover Chris Evans spontaneously jumped off the stage to pet Rhydian, a service dog dressed in a costume.

Advertising

During another Saturday panel, Deborah Ann Woll spoke about her experience portraying Jessica Hamby on the hit television show “True Blood” and shared her love for the game Dungeons & Dragons.

A highlight of the massive exhibit hall at CenturyLink was Artists Alley, featuring dozens of cartoon illustrators displaying their artwork from Disney to the Simpsons.

The merchandise was out of this world. Animated characters and pop-culture figures were available on cellphone cases, floor mats, candles, luggage tags, comic books, artwork and photographs. A silent auction featured signed memorabilia from different genres.

As one would expect from a comic con, the range of cosplay costumes was impressive, with many versions of Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Marvel, Loki, Gamora and dozens of other comic characters milling around the exhibit halls, happily taking photos with fans. ACE Universe hosted a cosplay contest at the end of the day for willing participants to show off their costumes and designs on the main stage.

More pet superhero action was found at Seattle Humane’s SuperHero Catwalk, featuring adorable kittens, dressed in tiny superhero costumes. They were all up for adoption.

____

The next ACE Comic Con will take place October 11-13, 2019, in Rosemont, Illinois, with celebrity guests Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow). Find out more and get tickets at aceuniverse.com.