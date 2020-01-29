Weekend Highlight

Celebrate the return of the eagle to the Stillaguamish River at the Arlington-Stillaguamish Eagle Festival. The event takes place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at various locations in downtown Arlington. Enjoy guided tours, art shows, hands-on activities and more.

On Friday or Saturday, take a five-mile raft journey from Trafton to Haller Park for a chance to see bald eagles and other wildlife — and get a paddling workout. The three-hour adventure starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be a midway lunch stop. Reserve a spot for $60.

See award-winning chainsaw carvers, including some from the Northwest, in action at Legion Park. The Extreme Chainsaw Sculpture Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., there will be a live auction of the carvings.

On Saturday, at the Haller Middle School Gym from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., see a rock and gem display from around the world, presented by the Marysville Rock and Gem Club. Additionally, get a look at the art of wood carving, wood burning and whittling with the Quilceda Carvers.

While you’re at the gym, learn more about local nature organizations and participate in a game of bingo for a chance to win prizes.

Head to the Mirkwood Public House for live music on Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The cover charge is $10 and minors are allowed until 11 p.m. On Friday, the lineup includes chillwave band Inkay and electronic artist Brandon Lentz. On Saturday, ska band The Skablins and No Doubt cover band Without A Doubt will take the stage.

Advertising

It wouldn’t be an eagle festival without eagles! Depending on the weather, guests can view eagles, as well as salmon, at Squire Creek Park at 1 p.m. Saturday. The tour will be led by the Stillaguamish Tribe Natural Resources staff.

For more wildlife sightings, visitors can go on a bird identification walk from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Haller Park. Learn bird sounds from an expert while visiting the Stormwater Wetland Park.

Entertainment for the young ones includes free horse-wagon rides, a petting farm, obstacle course and more. There will also be antique tractors, old-time machines and an airplane simulator in the City Hall parking lot.

A nature art show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Olympic Theater & Café. There will also be an “Art and Adventure” silent auction.

For more art-filled fun, families can head to the Haller Middle School gym to paint woodland creatures from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The creativity continues at the Fiber Art Demonstration at Arlington United Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See crafts by Northwest Regional and Valley Spinners, fabric basket weaving, mixed-media dolls and more. There will also be a soup lunch, bake sale and face painting at the event.

At 11 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Olympic Theater, those wanting to learn more about ducks can see a showing of “An Original DUCKumentary.”

____

Arlington-Stillaguamish Eagle Festival

Hours: Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1; hours vary

Location: various locations in downtown Arlington

Cost: free admission

More info: arlingtonwa.gov/eaglefest