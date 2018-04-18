The Spring Fair, a smaller version of the big Washington State Fair in September, fills Washington State Fairgrounds with activities for all ages to kick off the fair season April 19-22, 2018.

Weekend Highlight

Welcome spring in Washington State Spring Fair style with carnival rides, animal shows and exhibits, entertainment, food, motor sports and more this weekend, April 19-22, at the fairgrounds in Puyallup. The Spring Fair, a smaller version of the big Washington State Fair in September and a popular local tradition since 1990, fills Washington State Fairgrounds with activities for all ages to kick off the fair season.

Special attractions this year include the new Cirque Ma’Ceo Stunt Show with choreography, music, equestrian stunts and horseback acrobatics, and the Aussie Kingdom Australian Animal Show with all-day exhibits and daily shows with kangaroos, wallaroos, wallabies and baby joeys. Other animal displays include cattle, llamas, miniature horses, pygmy goats, DockDogs, racing pigs, reptiles, and Shepherds’ Extravaganza with sheep and spinning and weaving demonstrations.

Free entertainment includes comedy magic shows daily, the seventh annual Spring Fair Step Show with groups of all ages in percussive dance combining footsteps and spoken word at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Fiesta Mexicana entertainment celebrating Latin culture and arts for all ages all day Sunday.

Rides are always a fair favorite, from thrill rides for daredevils, Sillyville for young kids, and the Giant Slide, C.P. Huntington Train, Antique Merry-Go-Round and more for everyone. Northwest Living and Gardens has a garden marketplace and more to beautify your yard and garden displays and exhibits for everyone to enjoy.

Fair food is a another perennial crowd-pleaser. Scones with raspberry jam, a fairground mainstay for more than a hundred years, are a must to many visitors. Barbecue, elephant ears, fish and chips, pizza, onion burgers and corn dogs are among other popular selections. Beer and wine are available at several locations, including the Brew Park with 16 taps of Washington craft beers and ciders and a party with live music Saturday night.

Motorsport Mayhem hosts a Monster Truck Show on Friday and demolition-derby events Saturday and Sunday, including fireworks shows Friday and Saturday, all ticketed events at extra charge.

_____

Washington State Spring Fair

Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 19; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 20-21; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 22

Cost: $12/adults, $10/ages 6-18, ages 5 and younger free; Military Appreciation Day free gate admission for active, retired and reserve military with valid ID and their dependents, Friday, April 20. Parking free April 19-20, $10/April 21-22.

Motorsports: Monster Truck Show, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, Pit Party 4-6 p.m.; Slamfest Demolition Derby, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 22; $15-$38 includes fair admission

Location: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup

More info: 253-841-5045 or thefair.com/spring-fair