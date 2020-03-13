There’s a little good news in the midst of all the bad: Emerald City Comic Con has been rescheduled for Aug. 21-23.

Organizers announced the new dates Friday on what would have been Day 2 of the annual event that was postponed last week due to concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus throughout the Seattle area. The event draws close to 100,000 fans to the Washington State Convention Center annually. Con owners Reedpop announced the postponement last week as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed in the Seattle area and celebrities, comic book creators and exhibitors began to pull out.

They have trimmed the event to three days from its original four. Fans who bought badges for the original ECCC dates have until March 27 to transfer them to the new dates, the announcement says. After March 30, all tickets that have not been transferred will be canceled and refunded.

Organizers say returned and unsold tickets will go on sale in mid-April at a date yet to be determined.