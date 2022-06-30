What’s Happening July 1-7

After two years of hybrid, canceled and small-scale summer events, this year’s Independence Day will return to the Puget Sound area with plenty of traditional large gatherings, from fireworks to parades and more. (If you’re wondering where you can find Fourth of July fireworks and events, check out our listing of Puget Sound-area Fourth of July 2022 celebrations.)

But there are also plenty of other events happening over the next week.

Here are some of those events happening July 1-7 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Skandia First Friday Dance — July 1

Join Skandia Folkdance Society and celebrate the first Friday of the month through dance and song at 8:30 p.m. In this edition, participants will dance the hambo, taught by Harry Khamis and Pat Pi, and hear music by the Metrognomes. Free. 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; skandia-folkdance.org

Pacific Northwest Historics Vintage Races — July 1-3

Enjoy the 34th annual Pacific Northwest Historics Vintage Races with almost 200 vintage race cars on display. There will also be a vendor row and souvenirs at the event. Purchase tickets online or in person; $25. 31001 144th Ave. S.E., Kent; northwesthistorics.com

37th Annual Naturalization Ceremony — July 4

Seattle Center presents one of the country’s largest naturalization ceremonies, swearing in dozens of new citizens to the United States from around the globe. The 37th Annual Naturalization Ceremony will begin with an 11 a.m. concert by Navy Band Northwest, followed by the ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. Ricardo S. Martinez, chief U.S. district judge for the Western District of Washington, will swear in candidates as new citizens of the United States of America. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

Black Book in the Park — July 4

This Fourth of July, Chris Lake returns to the Mural Amphitheatre stage for the first time since the inaugural event in 2019 with a massive lineup alongside him, including Noizu, Yolanda Be Cool, HoneyLuv and more at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $65.99. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

Kahoot! Trivia: True Crime in the PNW — July 5

King County Library System presents trivia featuring true crime in the Pacific Northwest at 6 p.m. Questions will include various podcasts, individuals, cases and more. Register online; free. kcls.org

Grilling Inside and Out — July 6

Join PCC for a cooking class covering grilling 6-8 p.m. In this class, join cooking instructor Marianna Stepniewski and take a deep dive into how to set yourself up for grilling success with tips for cooking each dish inside or out. Participants will learn how to make North African-spiced chicken and a cooling tzatziki, as well as how to get that perfect char on vegetables. She’ll also demonstrate how grilling fruit deepens its flavor and how to show it off in a vinaigrette and refreshing summer dessert. Register online; $80. 450 N.E. 71st St., Seattle; 206-545-7112; pccmarkets.com

BECU Drive-in Movies — July 6-7

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park presents “Top Gun (1986)” at 9:15 p.m. July 6 and “Sing 2” at 9:15 p.m. July 7. Load up the car, sit inside or outside, picnic with your friends and enjoy the food trucks available. Purchase tickets online; $30/car. 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; 360-733-2682; epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor

Installation of Thomas Dambo’s “Nordic Swan” — July 7

Enjoy coffee and a presentation on sustainability and art in celebration of the installation of Thomas Dambo’s “Nordic Swan” at the National Nordic Museum 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dambo created this outdoor sculpture of Denmark’s national bird from 300 recycled plastic buckets to illustrate the country’s commitment to recycling and sustainability. The “Nordic Swan” will be on display outside the front entrance of the museum, and there will be an opportunity for photos with the swan, the Danish ambassador and museum staff involved in installation. Free. 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; nordicmuseum.org