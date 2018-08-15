Seattle Tattoo Expo, Hempfest Seattle, Snoqualmie Railroad Days, Aug. 17-19
Weekend Highlight
Summer festival season continues this weekend with events including Hempfest Seattle, Seattle Tattoo Expo and Snoqualmie Railroad Days, all Aug. 17-19.
Launched as a “protestival” back in 1991, when recreational marijuana was still illegal, Hempfest Seattle is all about cannabis, both industrial hemp and medical and recreational marijuana. Along with speakers and panel discussions, the event fills Seattle’s downtown waterfront parks with music on four stages and hundreds of vendors.
The Seattle Tattoo Expo at Seattle Center brings tattoo artists from around the country to showcase their work. There will be tattoo contests, mainstage music, burlesque performances, sideshow acts, a vendor village, beer garden and cigar lounge. On-site tattoos are available, with artist information and appointment scheduling available on the event’s website.
Snoqualmie Railroad Days is celebrating its 80th year honoring the trains, timber and tradition of the historic city of Snoqualmie, near famous local landmark Snoqualmie Falls. Music on two stages fill all three days, along with a parade on Saturday, Legends Car Club classic-car show on Sunday, Artists in Action demonstration and display (Saturday and Sunday), “History Comes Alive” 1890s-style activities (Saturday and Sunday), and Kids Field of Fun bouncy houses and art activities (Saturday and Sunday).
Northwest Railway Museum, located in a Victorian depot built in 1890, is one of the city’s main features and a festival venue. The museum offers vintage-train rides through the scenic Cascade foothills this weekend and every Saturday and Sunday through October. The historic depot is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission is free, with a collection of locomotives, freight cars, passenger cars and railway equipment undergoing or awaiting restoration outside and in the museum’s Railroad History Center.
Hempfest Seattle
Time: noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-19
Cost: free; $10 donation suggested
Location: Olympic Sculpture Park, Myrtle Edwards Park, Centennial Park, Seattle waterfront
More info: hempfest.org
Seattle Tattoo Expo
Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17-19
Cost: $20/day or $50/weekend, ages 11 and younger free with adult
Location: Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle
More info: seattletattooexpo.com
Snoqualmie Railroad Days
Time: Entertainment, vendors, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, activities Saturday-Sunday only, car show Sunday only; Aug. 17-19
Parade: Kiddie Bike Parade and Grand Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, Railroad Avenue, Snoqualmie
Location: downtown Snoqualmie and Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie
More info: railroaddays.com
