Editor’s note: Given rising COVID-19 case counts spurred by the delta variant, COVID-19 protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

What’s Happening Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Jazz education in Seattle is full of rich history, longtime legacies and even bands that rival the best in the country. The jazz band at Garfield High School in particular is one whose reputation is synonymous with Clarence Acox, a nationally acclaimed jazz band director with a 48-year tenure at Garfield before he retired in 2019. On Friday, Acox’s own nonprofit music school, Seattle JazzED, co-founded alongside Laurie de Koch and Shirish Mulherkar, is hosting a JazzED Block Party to ring in the school year on its future building site — and celebrating the naming of a street in Acox’s honor

Read about Clarence Acox’s legacy Clarence Acox, a giant of Northwest jazz, leaves a lasting legacy at Garfield High School as he retires

De Koch, executive director of Seattle JazzED, said the creation of the school in 2010 was inspired by a mission “to make sure that students across the region had access to the life-transforming opportunities that music education provides.”

“We were particularly concerned with access and equity. There were a limited number of students who were accessing this kind of opportunity, so we were really thinking a lot about racial equity and gender equity and income equality,” de Koch said.

The block party will be in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on the site of the future permanent JazzED building, built in partnership with an affordable housing organization. With over “18,000 square feet of rehearsal space, performance space, community space and a cafe,” the building will also include “five floors of affordable housing,” de Koch said.

Advertising

The future building is on the former site of Imperial Lanes Bowling Alley, “a very important hub to the Asian community in particular. To be able to continue that legacy of being a community hub is really exciting for us, and we do see this as a gathering place for folks across the region and for all of our students and their families,” de Koch said.

For the first time since before the pandemic, JazzED students will be able to gather, meet and play music together at the block party — an act that has been virtually impossible for the past year and a half.

“I see this as such a layered opportunity, it’s a really pivotal moment for JazzED because we’ve been working so hard to maintain a community during the pandemic. … It’s this really pivotal moment of bringing us all back together in person,” de Koch said, adding that it is truly special to have an opportunity to honor Acox “for all that he’s done for the generations upon generations of young people in our community.”

The block party will feature free food, educational opportunities, live music by JazzEd students in collaboration with Sammy Miller and the Congregation, special guests and a street dedication of South Hill Street between 21st and 22nd Avenues South to the well-loved Garfield legend, Acox.

JazzED’s block party is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2101 22nd Ave. S., Seattle. The program starts at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are encouraged so that there will be enough hot dogs and cake for attendees. Find more information and the registration link at: seattlejazzed.org/events/blockparty2021

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Aug. 27-Sept. 2 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Advertising

We’re Pulling for Seward! — Aug. 27

Seward Park Audubon invites visitors to help remove invasive plant species from Seward Park 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tools, gloves and good cheer will be provided as participants work the land to protect the homes of birds and other wildlife. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Bollywood Dance — Aug. 27

King County Library System hosts a virtual class where participants dance to and learn about Bollywood hit songs from different eras at 10:30 a.m. Register online; free. kcls.org

Whim W’Him’s Summer POP UP — Aug. 27

Enjoy an outdoor dance performance choreographed by current and former Whim W’Him dancers Michael Arellano, Ashley Green and Andrew McShea 8 p.m. at the AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza. Free. 920 E. Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle; www.whimwhim.org

DEFY Wrestling at Washington Hall — Aug. 27-28

DEFY Wrestling returns with its first live events in 18 months at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at Washington Hall. Each night, DEFY will present matches from professional wrestling icons. Both events are ages 16+. Purchase tickets online; $30/general admission, $50/reserved seating, $75/VIP. 153 14th Ave., Seattle; www.defywrestling.com

Arts in the Garden — Aug. 27-29

Discover 24 artists and a wide variety of 3D garden art available for purchase among the flower beds and woodlands of the Bellevue Botanical Garden Aug. 27 (noon-5 p.m.), Aug. 28 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Aug. 29 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Free. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; 425-452-2750; bellevuebotanical.org

Tibet Fest — Aug. 28

Tibet Fest celebrates and preserves traditional Tibetan arts and culture while providing an opportunity for the broader public to experience the traditions of this culture. The festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., showcases a variety of music, dance and art reflective of the region’s Tibetan community. Streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Free. washingtontibet.org

Advertising

Snoqualmie Railroad Days — Aug. 28-29

The 82nd Snoqualmie Railroad Days festival returns with steam locomotive demonstrations, a car show, a Plein Air Paintout, vendor booths, a music crawl, food and more. Visitors can also step back in time with the Northwest Railway Museum on a 90-minute train excursion that includes a stop at the top of Snoqualmie Falls. Snoqualmie Railroad Days festival is free; purchase tickets for Northwest Railway Museum train excursion online: $20/adult, $10/ages 2-12, $16/ages 62+. 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030; railroaddays.com

“She Kills Monsters” — through Aug. 29

Hi-Liners Musical Theatre presents its first nonmusical production with the opening of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition,” Aug. 27 (7 p.m.), Aug. 28 (7 p.m.) and Aug. 29 (3 p.m.). “She Kills Monsters” is an action-packed comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games. The show will be performed by a 20-member cast ages 13-18 from various South King County communities. Purchase tickets online; $15. 13455 Second Ave. S.W., Burien; hi-liners.org

Mission Mainland — Aug. 29

Up to 200 Hawaiian cats take flight to Seattle in search of new homes. The Kauai Humane Society and the island of Kauai is too small to adopt out all of the animals. These cats and kittens need adopters to sign up to adopt before Aug. 26 and pick them up from the Boeing Field tarmac Aug. 29. View all available cats and kittens online; adoption fees may apply; flight with all health certificates, vaccines and transport costs/free. 7277 Perimeter Road S., Seattle; 808-632-0610; kauaihumane.org

Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition — Aug. 29

Watch top pitmasters go head-to-head at Famous Dave’s inaugural BBQ competition noon-6 p.m. The family-friendly event offers food and drink for purchase, music, yard games and kids activities. Free. 1206 Everett Mall Way Everett; famousdaves.com

Seafair Floating Concert — Aug. 29

Enjoy pink flamingos and a crowd of kayaks, paddleboards and boats with live music at the Seafair Floating Concert 3-6 p.m. Hop on your own floating device of choice and enjoy tunes from a DJ on a retired Alaska ferry with a state-of-the-art sound system. Free. South Lake Union, Seattle; 206-728-0123; seafair.org

Jazz in the Park — Sept. 1

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park invites attendees to enjoy a free outdoor concert featuring the Thomas Marriott Quintet 5:30-7:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first served on the north lawn of the lodge, and blankets or low-backed chairs are encouraged. Food and drink will be offered for purchase at The Tonsorium Bar inside the lodge. Free. 14477 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; 425-470-6500; thelodgeatstedward.com