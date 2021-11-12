Welcome to another rainy weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Take cover from the rain and check out a new place this weekend: Here are eight bars and 15 restaurants that now open in the Seattle area.

Portland’s vegan food scene is buzzing! If you find yourself in our neighboring city down south, here’s what our travel writer thought (and some recommendations!).

Craving something gooey and decadent? Make this recipe for boba-inspired brownies.

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Cozy up with one of these six audiobooks, including the most talked-about audiobook this month.

Arts and community events