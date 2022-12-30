Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and Drinks
- Here are three new pizza places around Seattle to consider — a stellar spot in Burien, a foray into the form by a local food celebrity and pies at a new branch of a favorite bakery.
- Looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style? These Champagne cupcakes offer a deliciously sweet way to do so.
Movies and TV
- Staying in this weekend? Seattle Times movie critic Moira Macdonald picks 12 movies, from frothy rom-com to intense drama, in which New Year’s Eve plays a supporting role.
- “Yellowstone” returns Jan. 1. We talk to some of the TV show’s stars as to why you should tune in to the popular neo-Western drama, now halfway through its fifth season.
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and other services.
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters? “The Eternal Daughter” and “Framing Agnes” open this week.
Arts and community events
- Enjoy the Space Needle’s first in-person New Year’s Eve celebration since 2019, plus other celebratory happenings, New Year’s Day events and more.
Outdoors and travel
- Want to learn how to ice skate this winter? It’s easy to get started in the Seattle area. Here are some tips to help you lace up the skates and find a sheet of ice.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.