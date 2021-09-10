Editor’s note: Given rising COVID-19 case counts spurred by the delta variant, COVID-19 protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

This Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and many are reflecting on how life has changed since. Here’s a list of virtual and in-person 9/11 remembrance ceremonies and events in the Puget Sound area.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive. If you do not see an event or your city represented on this list, check their website to see if they plan to host any 9/11 remembrance events.

9/11 Remembrance Event — Sept. 11

Northshore Fire Department invites attendees to a 9/11 remembrance event from 8:45 a.m.-noon. The event includes a flag ceremony and 9/11 memorial viewing at Fire Station 51. Free. 7220 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore; facebook.com/events/350596499877590

Station 81: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony — Sept. 11

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority hosts a remembrance ceremony with an open house and dedication to Rescue 7 and Engines 80, 81 and 83 from 10-11 a.m. Free. 22225 S.E. 231st St., Kent; 253-856-4300; pugetsoundfire.org

September 11th Remembrance Ceremony — Sept. 11

The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239 host a 9/11 remembrance event at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will include music and guest speakers. Free. 1300 Highland Ave., Bremerton; facebook.com/events/kitsap-911-memorial/september-11th-remembrance-ceremony/1050632935426200

Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff and ECC 9/11 Memorial 5K — Sept. 11

The Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff and ECC 9/11 Memorial Race is held both in-person and virtually this year at 6 p.m. In-person registration is now closed, but virtual participants can register and participate in their own time. All proceeds will be donated to official charities that focus on the healing of military personnel and civilians directly affected by the war on terrorism and the 9/11 attacks. Register online; $40. Location varies; arlington911race.com

National First Responders 2021 Stair Climb — Sept. 11

National First Responders hosts the fifth annual Stair Climb both virtually and in-person in San Francisco. The virtual climb invites participates to take part from anywhere, any time through Sept. 12. To make it equal to the in-person event, climb 1,197 stairs, do 600 step-ups, walk 3.75 miles, swim 1,200 meters, run 2 miles or cycle 20 miles. Register online; free. nfrf.org

The Met Remembers 9/11 — Sept. 11

The Met Opera and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum partner for a special live performance event of Verdi’s “Requiem.” This performance marks the Met’s first performance inside the Lincoln Center since 2020 and includes footage from the archives of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and Tribute in Light (a commemorative public art installation of two beams of light that reach up to 4 miles into the sky, echoing the original Twin Towers). This livestream is available at 8 p.m. on Seattle station KCTS-TV. Free. pbs.org

9.11 Miles on 9/11 — Sept. 11

Join runners and walkers across the United States with a virtual walk or run of 9.11 miles on 9/11 at 9:11 a.m. or 9:11 p.m. to honor those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001. Register online; free. runsignup.com/Race/WA/Everett/911mileson911

Songs of Hope & “Pieces of 9/11” — Sept. 11-12

A recital program featuring a variety of Songs of Hope and “Pieces of 9/11” in commemoration of the 20th anniversary Sept. 11 (7:30 p.m.) and Sept. 12 (2 p.m.). The recital includes Ryan Bede (baritone), Megan Renae Parker (soprano), Lauren Zinke (soprano) and Jeff Caldwell (piano). $20 suggested donation at the door. 4805 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (Sept. 11) and 4545 Island Crest Way, Mercer Island (Sept. 12)

“America After 9/11” Director Talk — Sept. 14

Join Northwest Newsmakers for a conversation with “America After 9/11” director Michael Kirk and Rajiv Chandrasekaran, senior correspondent and associate editor of The Washington Post, about the decisions that changed the world at 6 p.m. As the nation reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, “America After 9/11” traces the U.S. response to the attacks and the consequences across four presidencies. RSVP online; free. kcts9.org

20 Years After 9/11: Lessons in Solidarity — Sept. 14

Members of the Solidarity Summits invite attendees to a teach-in exploring the deepening of connections across movements from noon-2 p.m. This event recognizes the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and its aftermath, hosted by Building Movement Project and SolidarityIs. Register online; free. coopartnerships.org