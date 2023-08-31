Labor Day, which recognizes the contributions of workers to the United States, arrives Sept. 4. For many, it brings a three-day weekend with it. You’ve probably heard of Bumbershoot and the Washington State Fair, but here are some additional ideas for how to spend Sept. 1-4.

Autumn Moon Wine Walk & Glow Dance Party — Sept. 1

Welcome autumn with this half-wine tasting, half-dance party event at Gateway Park in Renton. You’ll be able to sample a range of wines from local vineyards and then, as it gets dark, dance to disc jockey sets and the glow of light installations in the park. Attendees should check in at Modern to Vintage Furniture & Design at 422 S. Third St. 5:30-9 p.m. 21-and-older. Buy tickets online; $30. rentondowntown.com/winewalk

Waterfront Block Party — Sept. 1

The third edition of this Seattle block party is coming back bigger this year, with various fun activities for visitors along the downtown waterfront, from the Olympic Sculpture Park to Occidental Park. There’ll be live music, food trucks and more at this free event. 18 p.m. waterfrontparkseattle.org

Puyallup Tribal Labor Day Powwow — Sept. 1-3

Head down to Puyallup over the weekend for a dance and drum competition, Indigenous-run food booths and vendors, and a salmon bake. Times vary. Puyallup Tribe of Indians holds the event at Chief Leschi Schools. 5625 52nd St. E., Puyallup; st.news/powwow

PAX West 2023 — Sept. 1-4

This giant video game convention at the Seattle Convention Center features panels that explore gaming culture, an exhibitor hall filled with publishers and studios, demos of new games, live music, tournaments, workshops and more. It’s also a chance to don your best cosplay outfits and meet other members of your gaming fandoms at meetups held throughout the weekend. Buy a badge online; $71 for one day or $260 for the whole convention. west.paxsite.com

Redmond Pride — Sept. 2

Between noon and 5 p.m., local LGBTQ+ artists including drag artist Gina Touche and music artist Yuelan will take the stage in Redmond’s Downtown Park. Plus, local business owners will set up shop, selling goods such as handmade jewelry, artwork and more. 16101 Redmond Way, Redmond; redmondpride.org

Bremerton Blackberry Festival — Sept. 2-4

Head to downtown Bremerton, along Second Street and on the Bremerton Boardwalk, to celebrate all things blackberry. You’ll find more than 15 blackberry-themed foods, crafts, a beer and wine garden, live music and 80-plus vendors. The event starts at 11 a.m. each day and ends at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 4. blackberryfestival.org

Labor Day Festival — Sept. 4

Put on by Tacoma’s Buffalo Soldiers Museum, this event honors the United States’ military labor force. There’ll be softball games, vendors, kids activities including face painting and a bubble station, and live music from Seattle jazz and pop artist Darelle Holden. The free festivities run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Heidelberg Davis Park (1902 S. Tyler St., Tacoma) and at Cheney Stadium (2502 S. Tyler St., Tacoma). st.news/labor-day-festival