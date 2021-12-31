Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (make sure to bundle up!) as we’re all counting down the final hours of 2021, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Part of a New Year’s Day menu that has been in the author’s family for over 100 years, these recipes for black-eyed peas and Southern-style collard greens symbolize hopes for good luck and fortune in the new year. Can’t hurt to try, right?

Even if you’re a Muggle, these seven Harry Potter treats will ignite the magic in all.

Movies and TV

Need a new movie to snuggle up to this weekend? Check out Moira Macdonald’s favorite movies — and popcorn — of 2021.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. (Hint: Harry Potter fans, it’s finally time!)

Books

If you’re looking for a new book before the year ends, you might have missed these four reads from small publishers in 2021.

Arts and community events