This Saturday, the Filipino Community of Seattle will kick off Filipino American History Month with its second annual fall Palengke, a Filipino-style market celebrating Filipino foods, artists and culture.

The event, which will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Filipino Community Center in Othello, provides visitors an opportunity to taste Filipino dishes, including chicken adobo and ube cookies made with sweet purple yams, and shop for traditional artwork, jewelry and clothing, including ternos, a traditional garment designed with unique butterfly sleeves.

The two-day festival begins Saturday with a night market and entertainment, including performances by drag artist Regine Dynasty and professional beatboxer Vincent “The Beatbox Panda” Bantasan. Visitors can also check out a poetry workshop led by local poet Troy Osaki, as well as folk and rural dance performances from FCS Kalahi Cultural Dance Ensemble, who will highlight tinikling, a traditional Filipino dance.

The event will also highlight a range of vendors such as Filipina-owned Grayseas Pies; Mixt Cafe, a pop-up shop known for rice coffee and snacks; and Black-Filipina artist Devoni Whitehead, owner of BiiouArt, which sells customized stickers, prints, paintings and zines.

“The Palengke in Filipino culture is not only a place to shop, it’s also a place to have community,” said Gracie Santos Guce, project manager of the Small Business Resiliency Network.

Advertising

Guce, whose program supports small businesses with training, technical assistance and translation services, said the event is a space that not only fosters Filipino heritage, but helps to build bonds and strengthen cultural connections.

“When you go to the Palengke, you see people you know, you socialize, you catch up, you ‘tsismis,’ or gossip,” she said. “You also meet other people that you don’t know. … That’s how we want the Palengke to bring people together.”

The organization held its first Palengke last year in an effort to help small business owners that were economically devastated by the pandemic, Guce said. Today, the Palengke is home to dozens of vendors and draws crowds of more than 2,000 attendees. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $15 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday; the festivities begin on Sept. 30 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second annual Palengke will take place at the Filipino Community Center, 5740 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., Seattle.

The Palengke is one of many community-centered events happening in the Seattle area late this month and in October. Here are some other events to attend throughout the month.

Japan Week at Bellevue College — Sept. 30

The seventh annual Japan Week at Bellevue College will celebrate Japanese culture and history in collaboration with the office of the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle. Attendees can expect to see a paper airplane and cosplay costume contest, as well as a performance from Japanese comedy storyteller Katsura Sunshine at the college’s Carlson Theater.

Advertising

Free; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30; Bellevue College Main Campus, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E., Bellevue; st.news/japanweek2023

Indigenous Peoples Day — Oct. 9

Daybreak Star Radio, a Native American-owned broadcast station in Seattle, will host a festival at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park for Indigenous Peoples Day. The event, which is organized by the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, welcomes attendees to wear traditional clothing and bring instruments. The event will include a range of activities, including bingo, raffle and salmon dinner, followed by a lively jam session.

Free; 5-9 p.m. Oct. 9; 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle; unitedindians.org/events

Monster Mash — Oct. 14

Monster Mash is returning to Georgetown — known as one of Seattle’s oldest neighborhoods — with a spooky costume contest, artists and special disc jockey. Head to the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall to peruse specialty artisan boutiques, handmade artwork and vendors selling their wares out of vintage travel trailers.

Free; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 14; Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, 5805 Airport Way S., Seattle; georgetowntrailerparkmall.com

Advertising

El Día De Los Muertos — Oct. 7-Nov. 4

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, a Chicano cultural space, gift shop and art venue in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood, will highlight the works of local Latino artists for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The holiday is rooted in Mexican culture and honors family, friends and other loved ones who have died. To honor the holiday, observers create colorful ofrendas or altars, light candles or provide food offerings dedicated to their loved ones.

Free; opening reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 7; 9414 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; nepantlaculturalarts.com