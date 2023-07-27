What’s Happening

Latin dancing horses, U.S. military representatives, giant helium balloons and more will wind down Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle on Saturday, July 29.

Seafair’s annual Torchlight Parade, a longtime Seattle summer staple, is back this year with an earlier start time (3 p.m., instead of in the evening), an especially band-heavy parade lineup and live entertainment starting a few hours before the procession.

Already known to draw hundreds of thousands of in-person and TV spectators, the parade is expected to be even more well-attended this year now that go-time is earlier in the day, making the event more accessible for families, said Seafair CEO Eric Corning.

The goal is for all interested community members “to be able to come together” in Seattle’s downtown, he said.

The day kicks off with a festivallike celebration at 1 p.m. in Westlake Park. A disc jockey, food trucks, exhibitor booths, Seafair pirates and clowns, and an interactive dueling pianos performance will build up to the big event.

The parade launches from Seattle Center at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live from Westlake Park on KIRO 7 until 5:30 p.m. Speakers will allow both in-person and TV viewers to take in the festivities building up to 3:30 p.m., when the parade is expected to arrive at Westlake — though you’ll be able to hear it coming well before then!

More than 100 groups will stream by. This year features a lot of music, Corning said, with bands dispersed throughout the parade. Listen for U.S. Navy and Army marching bands (along with military representatives), Seattle’s All-City Band comprising young musicians, and bands from local sports teams including the Kraken, OL Reign and Seahawks.

Plus, the parade is bringing back a few equestrian groups this year, including the Washington Latin Dancing Horses and the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, a re-enactment group that pays homage to the historical Black U.S. Army regiments.

Other highlights of the procession include drill teams, parade floats from Pacific Northwest organizations such as the Portland Rose Festival and Spokane Lilac Festival, and big helium balloons “like you’d see in a Macy’s parade,” Corning said.

Here’s what to know to get a good view of the excitement rolling by:

Getting there: The parade, held in the heart of downtown, is reachable by transit. Ride the light rail to Westlake Station or a King County Metro bus to a downtown stop like Third Avenue and Pine Street. If you’re driving, you can find parking garages around downtown and South Lake Union.

The parade, held in the heart of downtown, is reachable by transit. Ride the light rail to Westlake Station or a King County Metro bus to a downtown stop like Third Avenue and Pine Street. If you’re driving, you can find parking garages around downtown and South Lake Union. Finding a spot: Seating is available on Fourth Avenue between Seattle Center and Seneca Street. To guarantee a comfortable spot with a good view, you can buy a reserved seat, including ADA spots, along the parade route for $40-$70. But the vast majority of parade goers — over 90%, Corning said — just show up and watch the parade for free.

Seating is available on Fourth Avenue between Seattle Center and Seneca Street. To guarantee a comfortable spot with a good view, you can buy a reserved seat, including ADA spots, along the parade route for $40-$70. But the vast majority of parade goers — over 90%, Corning said — just show up and watch the parade for free. When to arrive: This one’s really up to you. You can get to Westlake by 1 p.m. for the full pre-parade experience, but as long as you grab a spot along Fourth Avenue by 3 p.m., you won’t miss the action. “We have folks that will line up early in the morning, but you can still get a seat even if you show up right at 3 p.m.,” Corning said.

Find information about the Torchlight Parade at seafair.org/tlp.

What’s coming next from Seafair

After the Torchlight Parade, Seafair still has more summer events coming up, including the big finale, the Seafair Weekend Festival, held the first week of August. Here’s what you can mark on your calendar for the weeks ahead.

Fleet Week — Aug. 1-6

The Parade of Ships through Elliott Bay kicks off this longtime Seattle week of events. Through maritime exhibits and interactive displays, you’ll be able to admire ships up close, tag along on a free ship tour from Pier 46, 66 or 69 along the Seattle waterfront, meet sailors and learn about their work. seafair.org/fleetweek

Seafair Weekend Festival — Aug. 4-6

This cumulation of Seafair events is part hydroplane boat race, part airshow and part summer festival. Along Lake Washington’s shoreline, the action will alternate between the sky, where you can watch aerial shows by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and more, and the water where hydroplanes will race in the HomeStreet Bank Cup. This year’s competition also overlaps with the Gold Cup, a national race that’s returning to Seattle for the first time in almost four decades. Buy tickets online; $40/general admission for adults, with discounts and other offers available. 4316 S. Genesee St., Seattle; seafair.org/sfw

Other summer events

Outside of these well-known Seafair classics, here are some other community events and festivals happening in the next few weeks you may want to have on your radar.

Shorelake Battle of the Bands — Aug. 3-5

The fourth edition of this annual event will showcase emerging and developing musicians from around Washington with an open competition. Participating bands this year include the Seattle rock group King Youngblood and the Seattle pop-punk group Living with a Bear. There will also be a beer garden, and spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and battles begin at 6:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; $9-$35. 17435 Brookside Blvd N.E., Lake Forest Park; shorelakearts.org

Magnolia Summerfest — Aug. 4-6

This three-day festival includes a parade, crafts and games for kids, food vendors, live music, exercise classes, beer gardens and an outdoor movie showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Times vary, with events starting as early as 9 a.m. and ending as late as 11 p.m. Events take place at various locations in the Magnolia neighborhood; magnoliasummerfest.org

WABA Korea Expo & Festival — Aug. 5

Washington’s Korean American Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its third year with this festival of cultural performances, Korean food and spotlights on small or midsize local businesses. The action will happen on Pier 62 on the Seattle waterfront. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle; waterfrontparkseattle.org

Umoja Fest — Aug. 5-6

This festival celebrates cultures of the African diaspora in the Northwest with music, food and family-friendly activities in Judkins Park. There will also be a parade on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., starting from 23rd Avenue and Cherry Street. 2150 S. Norman St., Seattle; umojafestnw.com