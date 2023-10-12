It’s officially the spookiest time of year. Whether you want to lean into the scare factor with haunted houses and mazes, enjoy Washington’s autumn outside in a pumpkin patch, attend a festive arts performance or more, here are Halloween events and activities around the Seattle area this October.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and check the listed websites before going, as some events may sell out or prices may change. Try your city’s website or other event listings for more Halloween events in the Seattle area.

Pumpkin patches and farms

The Patch at Knutson Farms — Through Oct. 29

Other times of year, this farm may be known for rhubarb and flower production, but in the fall, “The Patch” features pumpkin picking, chances to meet farm animals, a hay ride, corn and hay mazes and local vendors selling food and hot beverages. Open daily (besides Tuesdays) 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Buy tickets online; $14 general admission, with additional costs for certain activities. 16406 78th St. E., Sumner; knutsonfarms.us/the-patch

Fall City Farms — Through Oct. 29

As well as searching for your perfect pumpkin, you can get a hot mini doughnut or hot cider and visit farm animals at this farm along the Snoqualmie River. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 29. 3636 Neal Road, Fall City; fallcityfarms.com/pumpkin-patch

Bailey Family Farm — Through Oct. 31

As well as traditional orange pumpkins that you can pick off the vine, this farm offers pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes plus loads of fall displays to admire. There is no admission cost; you just pay for the pumpkins you pick. On weekends in October, there’s kettle corn, cider and doughnuts for sale. Kids can enjoy free activities including a sandbox and a hay run. The pumpkin patch is open noon-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. 12968 Springhetti Road, Snohomish; baileyveg.com/pumpkin-patch

Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival — Through Oct. 31

You can find more than 60 varieties of pumpkins spread over 40 acres at Bob’s, including a 12-acre patch outside of the admission area where you only have to pay for the pumpkins you pick. Admission to the festival includes access to attractions like hay rides, a “corn crib” where kids can play in the kernels, a corn maze and more. The daytime fall festivities are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, and the night maze runs 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Buy tickets online; $17.95 general admission on weekdays and $22.95 on weekends, with military and senior discounts available. 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; bobscorn.com

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze — Through Oct. 31

This farm features a u-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and a “Farm Fun Yard” with activities including a hay maze, goat walk and the chance to see other farm animals. The pumpkin patch costs $7 to enter, which will be credited toward pumpkin purchases. Prices for other activities such as the corn maze and fun yard vary, ranging from about $5 to $10. The pumpkin patch is located at 27508 W. Valley Highway N., Kent, and is open 9 a.m.-dusk, and the fun yard is at 6720 S. 277th St., Kent, and is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. carpinito.com/pumpkin-patch-and-corn-maze

Haunted experiences

Stalker Farms Haunted Attractions — Through Oct. 29

What’s normally Stocker Farms transforms into a haunted experience on autumn nights. It boasts original story lines, trained actors and custom-made costumes, according to its website — plus the chance to rent a campfire and a no-scare section of the corn maze. Depending on the night, the haunted attractions open at 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., and close at 10 p.m. Buy tickets online; $23.95-$28.95 general admission. 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish; stalkerfarms.com

Nightmare on 9 — Through Oct. 29

During spooky season, Thomas Family Farm (which features a pumpkin patch during the day) hosts a haunted trail and a haunted house, plus a Zombie Paintball Ride (which involves shooting glow-in-the-dark paintballs but not getting shot) and a nighttime corn maze. While the farm’s pumpkin patch is open every day, nighttime and haunted activities run 6 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. on Sundays. Buy tickets online; prices vary by activities. The haunted house or haunted trail costs $31. 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; thomasfamilyfarm.com/nightmareon9

Frighthouse Station — Through Nov. 4

This haunted house is inspired by the horror fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft. “Walk the village’s corrupted streets, brave a sinking cargo ship, and descend deeper and deeper beneath the waves to face unspeakable eldritch evil,” its website invites. It’s open 7-10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Thursdays, besides Nov. 2 (visit the website for an exact schedule). Buy tickets online; $17-$20 general admission. 626 E. 25th St, Tacoma; tacomahaunts.com

Georgetown Morgue — Through Nov. 4

Claiming to be at a site that holds “the most horrifying unsolved crime in Seattle history,” this haunted house isn’t for the faint of heart — it includes a pitch-black maze. Open Thursdays-Sundays and select Mondays and Tuesdays. Depending on the day, it opens between 6 and 7 p.m. and closes between 10 and 11 p.m.; see website for a full schedule. Buy tickets online; $35 general admission. 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; seattlehaunts.com

Halloween performances

“This Is Halloween” — Oct. 19-31

This live music and dance performance by Can Can Productions is returning to Triple Door for its 16th year. The “dark fantasy burlesque musical” follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington of Halloween Town, with orchestral music, vocal performances, video projections and more. Show times vary from 5 to 9 p.m. Buy tickets online; $39-$59. 216 Union St., Seattle; thecancan.com/shows/this-is-halloween-2023

“Poe Unexpected: Edgar Allan Poe Improvised” — Through Oct. 28

Unexpected Productions’ improv comedians will take inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s literary masterpieces and blend in audience ideas for “a spine-chilling experience” that combines comedy and dark themes. The show runs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Get tickets online; $12-$15. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; unexpectedproductions.org/shows/

Family and kid-oriented events

Halloween Children’s Concert — Oct. 21

This all-ages concert by the Lake Washington Symphony Orchestra is created to introduce kids to live orchestra music and includes a costume parade for the little ones to get their wiggles out. There are two shows, at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Register online; free. 1934 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; lwso.org/calendar

Family Paint & Sip: Halloween Edition — Oct. 21

Each child at this artsy event will receive a mini pumpkin to paint on and a goody bag filled with snacks and juices. Kids will be guided step by step through a painting project. There’ll also be a costume contest for the little ones and time for adults to mix and mingle, play games and purchase nonalcoholic beverages. 3:30-6 p.m.; buy tickets online; $7 adult, $20 child. 1313 Fourth Ave., Seattle; st.news/paint

Trunk or Treat Halloween Harvest Festival — Oct. 28

This festival fills Les Gove Park with an afternoon full of arts and crafts, carnival games and trick-or-treating from local organizations for kids ages 2-10, and their families, to enjoy. 1-5 p.m. 910 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn; st.news/treat

Museum of Fright — Oct. 29

Kids 17 and younger who wear costumes will get free admission to The Museum of Flight, which will be filled with Halloween-themed tricks and treats. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; st.news/fright

Olde Fashioned Halloween — Oct. 28

Kids are invited to dress up and search for clues posted in storefront windows throughout downtown Renton. Plus, stop by Gateway Park for games, vendors, candy and more. 1-4 p.m. 528 S. Third St., Renton; st.news/olde

Halloween parties

After Hours: Halloween at Seattle Aquarium — Oct. 26

Adults will take over the entire Seattle Aquarium for this spooky event, featuring disc jockeys, live music, a costume contest, opportunities to experience aquarium habitats at night, Halloween-themed activities, a no-host bar, food available for purchase and more. For ages 21 and older. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; $36.95 general admission. 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; seattleaquarium.org/events

Fashionably Undead Monsters Ball — Oct. 27

At this Museum of Pop Culture party, there’ll be DJs, dancing, a costume contest, photo opps and a community art project. For ages 21 and older. 8 p.m.-midnight. Buy tickets online; $25 nonmembers, $23 members, with group discounts available. 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; mopop.org/fashionably-undead