Welcome to the weekend, and happy almost Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming love-filled days.

Eats and drinks

Super Bowl Sunday is approaching fast, and we’ve got you covered! Made with chicken breast cooked in broth and a spicy homemade queso, these pulled chicken nachos are a perfect Super Bowl party snack.

From personal chefs to a Bosnian pop-up, these six women-owned small food businesses operating out of a commercial kitchen space in Uptown offer a variety of bites to try.

This original savory pie is built on recipe writer Gracie Santos’ family chicken adobo recipe, and the filling has it all: rich gravy, meat and vegetables with subtle flavor notes of vinegar, soy and coconut milk.

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Ever wondered how local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day? We spoke to one about one of her busiest times of the year, plus: Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, Black History Month and other in-person and virtual happenings around Seattle.

Once a toxic site that held an abandoned gas station, this new Seattle park hosts a cultural center that cleans the earth under it.

Outdoors and travel

Take your Pacific Northwest sweetie on this romantic walk around Sunset Hill in Seattle, perfect for Valentine’s Day. It features sea lions, the Sound, sunset views, wine and maybe a nice sweat.

This new self-guided walking tour looks back at Seattle history through the businesses listed in the historic “Green Book,” a segregation-era guide to safe harbor for Black Americans.

Lifestyle