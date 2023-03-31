Welcome to the weekend!
Spring is here, and whether you want to get out to enjoy the tulips and cherry blossoms (with some tasty food stops along the way) or order in and cozy up for the Seattle-based season of “Love Is Blind,” here’s our local guide for things to do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re heading to Mount Vernon to enjoy tulip season, check out these three great restaurants our food writer recommends in the area.
- Craving Chicago deep-dish pizza or Texas barbecue? Major national company Goldbelly will ship restaurants’ and food producers’ signature dishes around the country, so you can enjoy it without traveling.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are five to choose from, including “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “A Thousand and One.”
- To stay in instead, take a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Tetris” on Apple TV+ and “Rabbit Hole” on Paramount+.
- The new season of reality dating show “Love Is Blind,” set in Seattle, has arrived on Netflix. If you need to catch up or refresh on the first five episodes, check out what our reviewer thinks so far. The next batch of episodes drops today.
Books
- Kirkland author Robert Dugoni’s new book, “Her Deadly Game,” was inspired by a real Seattle crime incident.
- From poignant memoirs to a page-turning mystery, pick a title off this list of arts critic Moira Macdonald’s selections for new paperbacks to read this April.
- If you still need inspiration, take a peek at what decorated Washington composer Bear McCreary, who recently scored “The Rings of Power,” has on his bookshelf. (Yes, it includes “Lord of the Rings.”)
Arts and community events
- Check out these six colorful Seattle art shows that are on view at galleries and museums around town, just in time for spring.
- Follow our writer into Seattle’s new WNDR Museum, which asks the question “How do we determine what is art and what isn’t?” with plenty of screens, colors and lights.
- At Tacoma’s Black Night Market on Saturday, browse from around 80 vendors, enjoy live music, poetry performances and fashion shows, and support local businesses owned by people of color.
- In Taproot’s “As It Is in Heaven,” which runs through April 22, playwright Arlene Hutton takes you back to the 1800s to watch as a Shaker community is faced with newcomers bringing a new form of worship.
Outdoors and
travel
- Tulip season kicks off April 1 in Washington’s Skagit Valley. Here are the best ways to enjoy it, whether you’re a dog lover, DIY florist, date-nighter, bicyclist or more.
- It’s cherry blossom season, too! Check out these Seattle-area sites to view the tiny pink and white blossoms bursting from the limbs of cherry trees this spring.
- From wildflowers and stunning vistas to thinner crowds and some rainy days, make use of these Washington outdoors experts’ tips and trailheads for hiking in shoulder season.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
