Welcome to the weekend!

Spring is here, and whether you want to get out to enjoy the tulips and cherry blossoms (with some tasty food stops along the way) or order in and cozy up for the Seattle-based season of “Love Is Blind,” here’s our local guide for things to do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Check out these six colorful Seattle art shows that are on view at galleries and museums around town, just in time for spring.

Follow our writer into Seattle’s new WNDR Museum, which asks the question “How do we determine what is art and what isn’t?” with plenty of screens, colors and lights.

At Tacoma’s Black Night Market on Saturday, browse from around 80 vendors, enjoy live music, poetry performances and fashion shows, and support local businesses owned by people of color.

In Taproot’s “As It Is in Heaven,” which runs through April 22, playwright Arlene Hutton takes you back to the 1800s to watch as a Shaker community is faced with newcomers bringing a new form of worship.

Outdoors and t ravel

Lifestyle