Welcome to another cloudy weekend (if anyone’s keeping track, this is our third in a row!). Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Wondering what pie flavor to bring home for your Thanksgiving dinner? Well, you’re in luck! We asked Seattle Times readers for their favorite pie flavors; then, we took the top result and scooped up 10 different pies to a taste-test to find Seattle’s best pie. Here’s the best one for your Thanksgiving table.
- Did you know there’s an Anthony Bourdain-approved spot in Federal Way? Check out Myungin Dumplings (the chain featured on Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown”) and an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue paradise at Shin Sung Restaurant.
- Travel back in time and re-create your childhood with this recipe for SpaghettiOs and meatballs.
- Wanting to lock down your Thanksgiving dinner plans? Here’s a list of Seattle-area restaurants open for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving Day.
Movies and TV
- Check out one of these three movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters. (If you want to see Will Smith’s “King Richard,” here’s a review from our very own Moira Macdonald.)
- Or check out one of these 10 must-see movies of the season, also recommended by our movie critic.
- There’s a glass blower from Seattle on Netflix’s “Blown Away: Christmas.” See the show’s premiere Friday.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.
Books
- Another cold weekend, another great opportunity to snuggle up with a good book. These six are perfect to gift during the holidays and even better to keep for yourself.
Arts and community events
- Exercise, then eat! If you’d like to shed some calories before indulging in your Thanksgiving feast, check out Seattle Turkey Trot. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.
- Seattle’s National Nordic Museum has a stunning new exhibit of intricate papercutting art. Here’s what to look for.
- If you like to head to the theater during the holiday season, check out these Seattle holiday shows for a dose of good cheer.
- Is “Mean Girls” still totally fetch? Decide for yourself as Tina Fey’s musical comes to the Paramount Theatre through Sunday.
- Seattle’s music artists are coming home for the holidays. Check out these nine hot Seattle-area concerts in the coming months.
- If you’re looking for a new form of entertainment, there’s a Seattle trapeze arts show combined with a live orchestra. Here’s what to know before you go.
Outdoors and travel
- If you’re one to embrace fall weather, take this rainy-day mural walk through Fremont.
