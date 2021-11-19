By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to another cloudy weekend (if anyone’s keeping track, this is our third in a row!). Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Wondering what pie flavor to bring home for your Thanksgiving dinner? Well, you’re in luck! We asked Seattle Times readers for their favorite pie flavors; then, we took the top result and scooped up 10 different pies to a taste-test to find Seattle’s best pie. Here’s the best one for your Thanksgiving table.
  • Did you know there’s an Anthony Bourdain-approved spot in Federal Way? Check out Myungin Dumplings (the chain featured on Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown”) and an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue paradise at Shin Sung Restaurant.
  • Travel back in time and re-create your childhood with this recipe for SpaghettiOs and meatballs.
  • Wanting to lock down your Thanksgiving dinner plans? Here’s a list of Seattle-area restaurants open for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving Day.

Movies and TV

  • Check out one of these three movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters. (If you want to see Will Smith’s “King Richard,” here’s a review from our very own Moira Macdonald.)
  • Or check out one of these 10 must-see movies of the season, also recommended by our movie critic.
  • There’s a glass blower from Seattle on Netflix’s “Blown Away: Christmas.” See the show’s premiere Friday.
  • Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

  • Another cold weekend, another great opportunity to snuggle up with a good book. These six are perfect to gift during the holidays and even better to keep for yourself.

Arts and community events

  • Exercise, then eat! If you’d like to shed some calories before indulging in your Thanksgiving feast, check out Seattle Turkey Trot. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.
  • Seattle’s National Nordic Museum has a stunning new exhibit of intricate papercutting art. Here’s what to look for.
  • If you like to head to the theater during the holiday season, check out these Seattle holiday shows for a dose of good cheer.
  • Is “Mean Girls” still totally fetch? Decide for yourself as Tina Fey’s musical comes to the Paramount Theatre through Sunday.
  • Seattle’s music artists are coming home for the holidays. Check out these nine hot Seattle-area concerts in the coming months.
  • If you’re looking for a new form of entertainment, there’s a Seattle trapeze arts show combined with a live orchestra. Here’s what to know before you go.

Outdoors and travel

  • If you’re one to embrace fall weather, take this rainy-day mural walk through Fremont.
Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair.

