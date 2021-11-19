Welcome to another cloudy weekend (if anyone’s keeping track, this is our third in a row!). Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Wondering what pie flavor to bring home for your Thanksgiving dinner? Well, you’re in luck! We asked Seattle Times readers for their favorite pie flavors; then, we took the top result and scooped up 10 different pies to a taste-test to find Seattle’s best pie. Here’s the best one for your Thanksgiving table.

Did you know there’s an Anthony Bourdain-approved spot in Federal Way? Check out Myungin Dumplings (the chain featured on Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown”) and an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue paradise at Shin Sung Restaurant.

Travel back in time and re-create your childhood with this recipe for SpaghettiOs and meatballs.

Wanting to lock down your Thanksgiving dinner plans? Here’s a list of Seattle-area restaurants open for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving Day.

Movies and TV

Check out one of these three movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters. (If you want to see Will Smith’s “King Richard,” here’s a review from our very own Moira Macdonald.)

Or check out one of these 10 must-see movies of the season, also recommended by our movie critic.

There’s a glass blower from Seattle on Netflix’s “Blown Away: Christmas.” See the show’s premiere Friday.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Another cold weekend, another great opportunity to snuggle up with a good book. These six are perfect to gift during the holidays and even better to keep for yourself.

Arts and community events

Exercise, then eat! If you’d like to shed some calories before indulging in your Thanksgiving feast, check out Seattle Turkey Trot. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

Seattle’s National Nordic Museum has a stunning new exhibit of intricate papercutting art. Here’s what to look for.

If you like to head to the theater during the holiday season, check out these Seattle holiday shows for a dose of good cheer.

Is “Mean Girls” still totally fetch? Decide for yourself as Tina Fey’s musical comes to the Paramount Theatre through Sunday.

Seattle’s music artists are coming home for the holidays. Check out these nine hot Seattle-area concerts in the coming months.

If you’re looking for a new form of entertainment, there’s a Seattle trapeze arts show combined with a live orchestra. Here’s what to know before you go.

Outdoors and travel