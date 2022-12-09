Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.

Movies and TV

Books

From that feeling of warmth to finding a meaning to live, these audiobook titles offer a worldwide glimpse into leading a better life.

From a look at body image to a guide to intuitive eating, these food-nutrition-wellness books are perfect for the loved ones on your list.

Arts and community events

Seattle-area residents have two chances to experience Jane Austen’s world onstage this month: a “Pride and Prejudice” continuation and an improvised Austen-inspired play.

Watch a procession of decorated boats pass by at the Parade of Boats Viewing Party, plus an ice rink in downtown Seattle, a cheese board class and more events around Seattle this week.

Shruthi Rajasekar, the composer behind several works in a Seattle Pro Musica holiday program premiering Saturday, explores themes of individuality within the collective.

With “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” and the world premiere of “Mr. Dickens and His Carol,” ArtsWest and Seattle Rep are trying new spins on Dickens’ classic tale.

Outdoors and travel

The slopes are open from northern Oregon to British Columbia, with plenty of lifts in between. Here’s a guide to ski areas within a five-hour drive of Seattle.

Snowshoeing is a great way to get out and appreciate nature in the winter. Especially if you like to hike in the warmer months.

Your cycling routine need not end when the Pacific Northwest winter begins. If you won’t brave rainy Seattle streets, consider taking a fat bike into the Cascades.

Lifestyle