Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Check out these 10 bookseller-approved giftable books this holiday season.

Don’t miss these crime-fiction recommendations from Moira Macdonald and our readers.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Here are four ideas to frame your holiday travel around Washington.

Inhospitable weather conditions in Washington may mean slim pickings for mushroom hunters this fall and winter. Here’s what you should know if you go foraging.

Lifestyle