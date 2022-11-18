Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out these three recipes that honor Native foods and true history this Thanksgiving.
- If you’re looking to update your kitchen tools or even buy a holiday gift for a foodie friend, here’s what Seattle area food experts say you should splurge or save on.
- Head to old Bellevue for a mix of classic and trendy restaurants, serving up everything from wine flights and matcha to Thai fried chicken and lobster rolls.
- Ditch the cooking stress this year and check out this list of Seattle-area restaurants offering to-go and dine-in Thanksgiving meals.
- Make this recipe for cornbread pudding that is sweet and creamy, with the whole corn kernels throughout making it a textural dream come true.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including “The Menu” and “She Said.”
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and other services.
Books
- Check out these 10 bookseller-approved giftable books this holiday season.
- Don’t miss these crime-fiction recommendations from Moira Macdonald and our readers.
Arts and community events
- It’s not too early to start holiday planning! In case there’s someone in your family ready for a first “Nutcracker,” or if you’d like to find some nut-flavored holiday magic yourself, check where to see “The Nutcracker” in the Seattle area this season.
- Enjoy a Nordic Christmas Market in Ballard at Julefest, plus Seattle Fashion Film Festival, Pan-Afrikan Marketplace at Wa Na Wari and more.
- Try out AI at MOHAI’s “Artificial Intelligence” exhibit, which explores how AI developed and how it has affected our lives.
Outdoors and travel
- Here are four ideas to frame your holiday travel around Washington.
- Inhospitable weather conditions in Washington may mean slim pickings for mushroom hunters this fall and winter. Here’s what you should know if you go foraging.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
