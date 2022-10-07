Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in, going out or cheering on the Mariners(!!!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

From mildly spooky to mind-bending terror, tune into these horror audiobooks that show why there’s no better way to experience a scary story than hearing it aloud.

Arts and community events

Join a Seattle tradition since 1960 at the Saint Demetrios Greek Festival, plus Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection, PNW True Crime Fest and more.

Outdoors and travel

Are you a die-hard fan flying to Canada to see our M’s play the Blue Jays? From Kensington Market to the Toronto Islands, check out these fun Toronto sites this weekend.

Seattle’s most prolific Sasquatch artist, Henry, started his collection in Ballard and Fremont, and you can find plenty of his whimsical creatures on this urban hike.

Running low on battery is one of the most frustrating parts of travel. Here’s what to know about staying powered up on the road before your next trip.

Lifestyle