Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in, going out or cheering on the Mariners(!!!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Here’s where to get cheap beers and snacks at Mariners’ T-Mobile Park playoff watch parties.
- Check out some fan-favorite bars around Seattle and the Eastside where screens, drinks and eats will help you celebrate the end of the M’s playoff drought.
- Make this simple, perfect chili recipe that’s true comfort food.
- Looking for a bite to eat? Creole flavors shine at this cozy employee-owned neighborhood bar and restaurant in Rainier Beach.
- Make this pretzel recipe that is perfect for your next fall gathering.
- A big-name chef opens a pizzeria on Capitol Hill, plus 37 other restaurant openings to check out around Seattle.
- Here’s how to make — and use — Cafe Juanita’s magical broth.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are four to choose from, including “Amsterdam” and “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- From mildly spooky to mind-bending terror, tune into these horror audiobooks that show why there’s no better way to experience a scary story than hearing it aloud.
Arts and community events
- Join a Seattle tradition since 1960 at the Saint Demetrios Greek Festival, plus Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection, PNW True Crime Fest and more.
Outdoors and travel
- Are you a die-hard fan flying to Canada to see our M’s play the Blue Jays? From Kensington Market to the Toronto Islands, check out these fun Toronto sites this weekend.
- Seattle’s most prolific Sasquatch artist, Henry, started his collection in Ballard and Fremont, and you can find plenty of his whimsical creatures on this urban hike.
- Running low on battery is one of the most frustrating parts of travel. Here’s what to know about staying powered up on the road before your next trip.
Lifestyle
