Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Arts and community events

Ring in October at the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, plus the U District $4 Food Walk and Street Party, a wizard-themed train ride and more around Seattle.

The Halloween season offers plenty of chances for haunts and frights. Here are some Seattle-area shows to consider as you plan your October outings.

Outdoors and travel

Take a hike on the Lower South Fork Skokomish on the Olympic Peninsula. Trail crews worked hard this summer to refurbish the trail, trimming back brush, building “turnpikes” and more.

Now is a good time to examine your garden’s soil, lightly stir the surface with a hoe or garden fork to break up any crusting, and lay down coarse mulch.

Lifestyle