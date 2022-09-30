Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Indulgent seafood boils, short rib pho and an incredible pork skewer await at these two Shoreline restaurants.
- Love Chinese takeout? Make it at home with this simple homemade sesame chicken and crab rangoon recipe.
- A big-name restaurant lands in Lynnwood, plus check out these 13 other openings in Greater Seattle.
- Go beyond banana bread and make this recipe for eggplant spice cake.
- Check out these North Bend restaurants that aim to serve locals and tourists.
- With the Too Good To Go app, score fancy croissants or a bag of groceries for under $7 in the Seattle area.
Movies and TV
- If you’re a fan of Twilight, you may remember Everett-born, Bellingham-raised Billy Burke (aka Charlie Swan). He plays fire battalion chief Vince Leone in “Fire Country,” premiering Oct. 7 on CBS.
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including “Bros,” “Smile” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Arts and community events
- Ring in October at the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, plus the U District $4 Food Walk and Street Party, a wizard-themed train ride and more around Seattle.
- The Halloween season offers plenty of chances for haunts and frights. Here are some Seattle-area shows to consider as you plan your October outings.
Outdoors and travel
- Take a hike on the Lower South Fork Skokomish on the Olympic Peninsula. Trail crews worked hard this summer to refurbish the trail, trimming back brush, building “turnpikes” and more.
- Now is a good time to examine your garden’s soil, lightly stir the surface with a hoe or garden fork to break up any crusting, and lay down coarse mulch.
Lifestyle
