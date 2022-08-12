Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’ve been watching “The Bear” and craving an Italian beef, here’s where to find one in Seattle.
- While these three Woodinville spots tend to skew upscale, there’s something for almost everyone, including a Spanish tasting room and swanky steakhouse.
- Cobbler is a perfect summer dessert. Use any fruit you like and make this easy cream biscuit-topped cobbler recipe, and it will be a hit at the next barbecue.
- Make this recipe for a soup that cooks quickly outdoors after a little home prep, made by the executive chef at China Harbor and Vivienne’s.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are seven to choose from, including “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Mack & Rita.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- With the mercury heating up, these natatorial audiobooks just might send you running to the nearest pool.
Arts and community events
- Pacific Science Center hosts a night of fun for those over 21, plus Seattle Arab Festival, Capitol Hill Garage Sale and more fun around Seattle.
- As inflation makes money tight, here are affordable ways to enjoy the Seattle area’s rich arts and culture scene, including free movies, concerts and more.
Outdoors and travel
- Take a hike to Rachel Lake in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. This rugged, intermediate-plus hike rewards hikers for their sweat with a gorgeous, secluded swim.
- Washington is a natural wonderland and there’s no better time to explore than summer. From the Methow to Mount Baker and beyond, here are four Washington road trip ideas.
- Connect with nature in five Columbia River Gorge adventures: above trees, in the forest, below a river, through sips of local wine and a dip in the hot springs.
- Situated on Coos Bay on the Oregon coast, this Bay Point Landing vacation offers beachside glamping and cabins for some simple luxury in a scenic, spacious resort setting.
- If you didn’t have time to get away yet, don’t worry. Here are a few late-summer vacation ideas that will fit your budget.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
