Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in and trying to keep cool or going out (armed with plenty of sunscreen and water!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including B.J. Novak’s directorial debut and a new kids film.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

If you’re looking for a book to read under the shade of a tree, check out these four must-read summer YA novels, reviewed by Seattle-area teens.

Beat the heat with four new chilling novels that just might threaten your sleep schedule.

Arts and community events

The Seafair Torchlight Parade returns in-person for the first time since 2019, plus Kirkland Summerfest, Bellevue Downtown Arts Market and more.

Looking for an out-of-this-world (or at least out-of-this-heat) adventure? With real footage from the International Space Station, Tacoma interactive exhibit “The Infinite” replicates the sensation of human spaceflight with a massive virtual reality experience.

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle