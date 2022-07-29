Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in and trying to keep cool or going out (armed with plenty of sunscreen and water!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- What’s good to eat when it’s too hot to eat (besides frozen treats)? Food critic Bethany Jean Clement put together this list to help get us through the heat wave.
- Head to the Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue to discover delightful Pakistani brunch plus pay-by-weight hot pot.
- If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, check out more than 30 restaurant openings in Seattle (with bagels, soup dumplings and fried grasshoppers), but make sure you’re not heading to one of these 11 recent Seattle restaurant closures.
- Is butter mochi the perfect dessert? The one from fried chicken-favorite The Chicken Supply comes extremely close. Try this recipe for The Chicken Supply’s butter mochi to find out how to make it at home.
- Prices were already rising in Seattle, but with inflation now at a 40-year high, how has inflation affected you and your household’s eating habits? Tell us!
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including B.J. Novak’s directorial debut and a new kids film.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- If you’re looking for a book to read under the shade of a tree, check out these four must-read summer YA novels, reviewed by Seattle-area teens.
- Beat the heat with four new chilling novels that just might threaten your sleep schedule.
Arts and community events
- The Seafair Torchlight Parade returns in-person for the first time since 2019, plus Kirkland Summerfest, Bellevue Downtown Arts Market and more.
- Looking for an out-of-this-world (or at least out-of-this-heat) adventure? With real footage from the International Space Station, Tacoma interactive exhibit “The Infinite” replicates the sensation of human spaceflight with a massive virtual reality experience.
Outdoors and travel
- Despite the heat wave gripping the Seattle area, some hikers will hit the trail this week. If you decide to hike in the heat, know these tips, including where and when to go.
- If you’d rather be on the water than in the woods, here are some ways to explore the water around Western Washington, no matter your budget.
- Camping is a way of life in Washington … but what if you’ve never spent the night outside? Check out these tips from Seattle experts for trying out camping for the first time.
Lifestyle
