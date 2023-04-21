Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Try the two must-eat items — an excellent rendition of a classic dim sum dish plus a sweet and hot vegetable side dish — that made our food writer fall in love at two Issaquah restaurants.

Taco cravings? After months of exploring Western Washington’s taco scene, our food writers have compiled just about everything you need to know, including the top 30 tacos to try and how to make your own. Check out our taco guide here.

Movies and TV

Not quite a biopic, the stirring tribute “Chevalier” will nevertheless leave you wanting to know more about Joseph Bologne, a virtuoso nearly erased by history, writes Moira Macdonald.

The show “Beef” is a rare treat and a fresh take on Asian American representation, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes.

Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Dead Ringers” on Prime Video and “Ghosted” on Apple TV+.

Books

Portland author Tove Danovich’s new book, “Under the Henfluence,” began as a quest for eggs but morphed into a multiyear project studying backyard chickens and those who love them.

Virginia Sole-Smith’s “Fat Talk,” which weaves together stories, research findings, cultural observations and her own experience, is something parents and many other adult children need to read, columnist Carrie Dennett writes.

In “Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma,” Seattle author and cultural critic Claire Dederer examines the relationship between great art and morally dubious artists.

Arts and community events

Two decades after the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright himself performed it at Seattle Rep, August Wilson’s autobiographical “How I Learned What I Learned” returns, opening this weekend.

18th & Union’s Spring Shot Festival is returning in-person with a new format featuring shorts — performance art pieces of 18 minutes or less — including everything from music and theater to comedy and burlesque.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” long a staple of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s repertoire, is pure pleasure, writes Moira Macdonald.

Outdoors and travel

From volunteering to clean up local parks and beaches to sipping organic wines and coffee, here are seven adventures to celebrate Earth Day with in Seattle and beyond.

This perfect hike for spring on Camano Island includes beaches, boats and bluffs.

Lifestyle