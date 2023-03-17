Welcome to the weekend! From where to eat and what to watch to community events and festivals to attend, here’s our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and Drinks
- Follow our food writer to Othello for two fabulous meat pies, queso and the hard-shell tacos of her dreams.
- For the Pham sisters’ James Beard-level cơm gà mắm tỏi, or chicken rice, visit their most recent restaurant, The Boat.
- Try Lai Rai, a new Vietnamese restaurant with a confused vibe but serious culinary aspirations, and a chef who expertly mingles Eastern and Western flavors, according to our food critic.
- If you’d rather cook at home, try this best-ever beans recipe that will actually make you overjoyed to eat your pandemic legume stockpile or make these savory meat hand pies for quick and hardy on-the-go bites.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are five to choose from, including “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “Inside” and “Moving On.”
- To watch from home, take a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ and “Swarm” on Prime Video.
Books
- If picking up a nonfiction book seems too heavy, try one of these captivating novels to celebrate Women’s History Month.
- Looking for good crime fiction? Our book critic recommends atmospheric thriller titles from among the Edgar Award nominees, and other spine-tingling tales.
Arts and community events
- Playwright and University of Washington assistant professor Nikki Yeboah’s “11th & Pine,” which is based on interviews with community members and tells the story of a local protest zone, has a public reading scheduled for March 17-19.
- This Friday through Sunday, you can watch Gene Kelly in numerous numbers from his film and TV career, accompanied by live music from Seattle Symphony.
- On Saturday, welcome spring with Indian dancing, music and food, and the throwing of colorful powder at Redmond’s Festival of Colors.
Outdoors and Travel
- To explore Middle Fork Road beyond Mailbox Peak, try these five great hikes around North Bend.
- Grab your bike — and a buddy — to check out these Seattle cyclist-endorsed routes that are gently ambitious for new riders.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
