Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Take a look back at Seattle Public Library’s citywide book club and find out which you should add to your playlist.

If you’re looking to honor Queen Elizabeth II through literature, these six books have something for every reader.

Fiction films about tennis are few and far between. Here are some that have tried to capture something of the physicality and interior battles players endure.

Arts and community events

Enjoy Volume, Seattle’s first citywide literary festival in 18 years, plus Walk the Block, Boats Afloat Show, Whatcom County Farm Tour and more fun around Seattle.

With Tacoma’s Summer Sky, Washington finally gets hip-hop festival it deserves this weekend.

Outdoors and travel

Craving a road trip? Check out the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, which connects volcanic mountains and parks in the Cascades of Northern California and Oregon, from Lassen Peak to Crater Lake.

If you’re heading out on the trails this weekend, remember these food safety lessons for the trail.

Lifestyle