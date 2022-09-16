Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Looking for a new spot to grub at? A legendary sushi chef expands to Bellevue and 20 other Eastside restaurant openings. Plus, check out four new bars open in Seattle, including a rooftop bar with views in South Lake Union and a Capitol Hill bar with a walk-up window for cocktails and sandwiches.
- Take the fast ferry to Des Moines for mango drinks, Cuban sandwiches and more — there might even be orcas en route.
- Make this recipe for a savory adaptation of a traditional galette where Indian street food meets French free-form pie. It’s a great way to use leftover vegetables!
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are nine to choose from, including “The Silent Twins,” “See How They Run” and “The Woman King.”
- Check out the documentary “Flight/Risk,” which captures both personal anguish and journalistic resolve following two deadly Boeing plane crashes, writes critic Soren Andersen.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Take a look back at Seattle Public Library’s citywide book club and find out which you should add to your playlist.
- If you’re looking to honor Queen Elizabeth II through literature, these six books have something for every reader.
- Fiction films about tennis are few and far between. Here are some that have tried to capture something of the physicality and interior battles players endure.
Arts and community events
- Enjoy Volume, Seattle’s first citywide literary festival in 18 years, plus Walk the Block, Boats Afloat Show, Whatcom County Farm Tour and more fun around Seattle.
- With Tacoma’s Summer Sky, Washington finally gets hip-hop festival it deserves this weekend.
Outdoors and travel
- Craving a road trip? Check out the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, which connects volcanic mountains and parks in the Cascades of Northern California and Oregon, from Lassen Peak to Crater Lake.
- If you’re heading out on the trails this weekend, remember these food safety lessons for the trail.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
