Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (it is “officially” summer now that the Fourth of July is over, right?), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

If audiobook columnist David Wright were forced to listen to a phone book, he’d choose these two narrators. Check out these audiobooks and see if you agree.

Arts and community events

Enjoy visual art, music and community at the return of Summer at SAM, plus Polish Festival, summer camps, Northwest Tune-Up Festival and more fun around Seattle.

Check out this exhibit on view at the Frye of abstract paintings by Romare Bearden, beloved for his collages that testify to the everyday experiences of Black Americans.

Outdoors and travel