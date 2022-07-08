Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (it is “officially” summer now that the Fourth of July is over, right?), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, check out these two big-name Seattle chefs expanding to the Eastside, plus 40 other restaurant openings in Greater Seattle.
- Miso and s’mores? Make this recipe for a grown-up s’more bar that is not too sweet, and offers a salty kick to balance the marshmallow cream.
- Between the Village at Totem Lake and Totem Square, there are plenty of gems to find in Kirkland, including spicy fried tofu and vegan Thai.
- Everyone brings potato salad to a potluck, so why not try something different? Make this recipe for a festive grilled corn and tomato salsa that tastes as good on its own as it does with tortilla chips.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are four to choose from, including the new “Thor” and a film about an adorable mollusk.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- If audiobook columnist David Wright were forced to listen to a phone book, he’d choose these two narrators. Check out these audiobooks and see if you agree.
Arts and community events
- Enjoy visual art, music and community at the return of Summer at SAM, plus Polish Festival, summer camps, Northwest Tune-Up Festival and more fun around Seattle.
- Check out this exhibit on view at the Frye of abstract paintings by Romare Bearden, beloved for his collages that testify to the everyday experiences of Black Americans.
Outdoors and travel
- Itching for a road trip? Hearst Castle, the sprawling estate erected by the media magnate in San Simeon, California, has reopened — make it the starting point for a one-of-a-kind Highway 1 road trip.
- Mount Rainier’s 93-mile Wonderland Trail lives up to the name — but you may not know where to start. Check out these section hikes all around Mount Rainier.
- When it comes to travel fees, it’s starting to feel like 2019 again. Here’s what you need to know about travel fees before your next trip.
- From boutiques to antique markets, a farmers market and shops, there is plenty to do in Port Orchard on a Saturday. Check out these Port Orchard recommendations near the ferry.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.