Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Head to White Center for spicy kathi rolls, mango lassi and tamales with the perfect filling-to-masa ratio.

Looking for a delicious dessert for barbecue and picnic season? This recipe for a light and fruity cookie pizza takes the cake.

If you’re heading out on the town to grab a bite to eat, make sure your favorite spot hasn’t closed! A popular Belltown brunch spot and a Little Saigon Sichuan restaurant have shut their doors; here are 12 other Seattle-area eatery closures.

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Travel back in time at Dinos Alive, plus: Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, a spring-themed baking class and other happenings around Seattle.

Grammy-nominated artist Yola, who worked with Brandi Carlile and others on her latest album “Stand For Myself,” comes to the Showbox Sunday.

After two years of pandemic disruptions, the annual Seattle Boylesque Festival returns this weekend with four performances featuring a dozen artists from around the country.

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle