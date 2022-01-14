Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. We also have some suggestions for activities and events honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

Eats and drinks

A wave of bars are opening in Seattle and on the Eastside, including a brewery in the University District, a wine cafe on Phinney Ridge and a Champagne bar near Lake Washington. Cheers!

Featuring sweet potatoes, breakfast sausage and avocado crema, this recipe for an adaptable breakfast skillet can be enjoyed by those who are on a Whole30 journey and people who are living their food freedom alike.

Check out more than 30 Seattle-area restaurant openings, including soup dumplings and fine dining in Edmonds.

Movies and TV

Stream your fellow readers’ recommendations for book-to-screen detectives.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

If you’re looking for a new book to obsess over, consider checking out one of these four books to reflect on the plight of Black people living in the United States this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The weather of late might make some people want to enter a strange, vivid world — pick up these fresh fantasy books to escape reality.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel