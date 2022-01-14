Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. We also have some suggestions for activities and events honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.
Eats and drinks
- A wave of bars are opening in Seattle and on the Eastside, including a brewery in the University District, a wine cafe on Phinney Ridge and a Champagne bar near Lake Washington. Cheers!
- Featuring sweet potatoes, breakfast sausage and avocado crema, this recipe for an adaptable breakfast skillet can be enjoyed by those who are on a Whole30 journey and people who are living their food freedom alike.
- Check out more than 30 Seattle-area restaurant openings, including soup dumplings and fine dining in Edmonds.
Movies and TV
- Stream your fellow readers’ recommendations for book-to-screen detectives.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- If you’re looking for a new book to obsess over, consider checking out one of these four books to reflect on the plight of Black people living in the United States this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- The weather of late might make some people want to enter a strange, vivid world — pick up these fresh fantasy books to escape reality.
Arts and community events
- From volunteering to community-led rallies and marches, Seattle-area residents will honor the spirit of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. Here are virtual and in-person events that include festivities starting before, on and after the holiday.
- If you’ve ever wanted to explore the magical (and equally spooky) world of “Alice in Wonderland,” then your opportunity is closer than ever — in fact, the rabbit hole is nestled right on Capitol Hill at “The Alice,” an immersive cocktail experience. Or check out other in-person and virtual happenings in the same post.
- The production “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” opens Friday, and Cheryl L. West, Seattle Rep’s most produced living playwright, focuses on the woman she describes as “one of the best grassroots leaders our country has ever produced.”
- If you want to explore a museum this weekend, “Folding Into Shape” at Seattle Art Museum features clothes, sculpture, baskets and other art highlighting the techniques of folding, layering and weaving. These techniques are a crucial part of Japanese design and culture.
Outdoors and travel
- When the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Seattle in 1961, he spoke at a number of locations across town, from Garfield High School to the Eagles Auditorium downtown — now Kreielsheimer Place, home of ACT Theatre. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by connecting the landmarks on this 4-mile walk.
- Is the rain and gray weather getting you down? Consider taking a trip to Palm Springs, best known for poolside lounging — but there’s a whole other side to the sunny retreat. Abandon the pool for otherworldly adventures like lonesome hikes, alien-inspired architecture and a poignant, open-air art museum.
- Hit the slopes this weekend — or stay inside and stay up to date on the latest news at Stevens Pass, including unplowed parking lots, long lift lines and bare-bones amenities.
