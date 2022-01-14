By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. We also have some suggestions for activities and events honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

  • When the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Seattle in 1961, he spoke at a number of locations across town, from Garfield High School to the Eagles Auditorium downtown — now Kreielsheimer Place, home of ACT Theatre. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by connecting the landmarks on this 4-mile walk.
  • Is the rain and gray weather getting you down? Consider taking a trip to Palm Springs, best known for poolside lounging — but there’s a whole other side to the sunny retreat. Abandon the pool for otherworldly adventures like lonesome hikes, alien-inspired architecture and a poignant, open-air art museum.
  • Hit the slopes this weekend — or stay inside and stay up to date on the latest news at Stevens Pass, including unplowed parking lots, long lift lines and bare-bones amenities.
Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair. Vonnai Phair is the features producer at The Seattle Times.

Most Read Entertainment Stories