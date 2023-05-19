Welcome to the weekend! From movie-and-dinner pairings to live shows around Seattle, here’s our guide to things to do in the coming days.

Breakfast fans can enjoy Turkish delights and spicy chilaquiles any time of day at these two Renton restaurants with all-day breakfast menus that knocked our food critic’s socks off.

Cool down with these three easy heat-wave recipes, including one from fave chef Melissa Miranda.

If you want to make something sweet, this Sock It to Me Cake is like the pound cake’s fancy aunt — moist with a brown sugar-spiced pecan filling.

Enjoy burgers and adult beverages at Cinebarre while you watch the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

In the second season of “Growing Floret,” a documentary series chronicling the Skagit River Valley flower farm Floret, the farm’s owners take a more hands-on approach.

The plot in “Fast X,” the latest “Fast & Furious” movie, may be over the top, but you’re going to have a good time regardless, writes arts critic Moira Macdonald.

Check out these two new crime novels critic Moira Macdonald recommends.

R.F. Kuang, who is coming to Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co. on May 21, satirizes the publishing industry in new novel “Yellowface.”

Traveling with kids? From a mermaid museum and sunflower festival to a dig-your-own-fossil site, these greater Pacific Northwest spots have plenty in store for young travelers.

