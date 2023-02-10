Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

Sample beer, wine and kombucha by the ounce at four Seattle bars that make you the bartender.

Restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement worked on this absurdly cheesy, surpassingly rich, deeply comforting recipe until she got it right — and it’s customizable, too.

Movies and TV

Books

From a sensual, star-crossed love affair to a flirty TV show contestant, these audiobooks will help you sweeten your winter.

Arts and community events

Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Giselle” is steeped in drama, intrigue and a whole troupe of vengeful ghosts.

In Reginald André Jackson’s world-premiere play, audiences head back in time to meet Seattle’s Negro Repertory Company and learn about the pioneers of Black theater.

Seattle’s “The ‘Friends’ Experience,” an interactive celebration of the hit ’90s sitcom, tours ticket holders through iconic moments and sets from the show, with trivia and behind-the-scenes information sprinkled throughout.

Gather ’round as a talented quartet of Seattle Reps storytellers take you through modern interpretations of Greek myths that may, or may not, leave you transformed, in “Metamorphoses.”

Outdoors and travel

The Nordic sport of skijoring brings four-legged friends into the fold for a day of cross-country skiing. Here’s what you need to know to give the sport a try.

Lifestyle