Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and Drinks
- Sample beer, wine and kombucha by the ounce at four Seattle bars that make you the bartender.
- Restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement worked on this absurdly cheesy, surpassingly rich, deeply comforting recipe until she got it right — and it’s customizable, too.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Empire of Light” on HBO Max and “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix.
- Seattle Humane and the Seattle Seahawks came together to help cheer on and train Cooper, a boxer mix who will take part in the Puppy Bowl this Sunday.
- The 15th Noir City festival is celebrating films from 1948 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian from Feb. 10-16.
Books
- From a sensual, star-crossed love affair to a flirty TV show contestant, these audiobooks will help you sweeten your winter.
Arts and community events
- Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Giselle” is steeped in drama, intrigue and a whole troupe of vengeful ghosts.
- In Reginald André Jackson’s world-premiere play, audiences head back in time to meet Seattle’s Negro Repertory Company and learn about the pioneers of Black theater.
- Seattle’s “The ‘Friends’ Experience,” an interactive celebration of the hit ’90s sitcom, tours ticket holders through iconic moments and sets from the show, with trivia and behind-the-scenes information sprinkled throughout.
- Gather ’round as a talented quartet of Seattle Reps storytellers take you through modern interpretations of Greek myths that may, or may not, leave you transformed, in “Metamorphoses.”
Outdoors and travel
- The Nordic sport of skijoring brings four-legged friends into the fold for a day of cross-country skiing. Here’s what you need to know to give the sport a try.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.