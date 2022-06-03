Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Dive into a new book for Pride month. Krystal Marx, executive director of Seattle Pride, shares what she’s reading and books she recommends.

Arts and community events

Seattle Pride kicks off June with Pride in the Park, plus Shakespeare in the Park, Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival and more fun around Seattle.

From popular events like PrideFest and Seattle Pride Parade to a community cleanup and a drag camp, check out these ways to celebrate Pride in Seattle this June.

Outdoors and travel

Looking for a new outdoor hobby? Try fastpacking, which combines trail running and lightweight backpacking. You don’t have to be a competitive runner to start, though; here’s what you need to know.

If you’re taking a trip soon, try these ride-hailing tips for your next vacation.

Lifestyle