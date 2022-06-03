Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Delicious Seattle-area ice cream options abound: Try hand-cranked, Bigfoot-themed pints; ice cream churned with liquid nitrogen; soft serve from Japan; and more.
- Make this recipe for three-ingredient strawberry jam that’s bursting with flavor.
- Nostalgia sweetens this Charlie Brown chocolate peanut butter cookie recipe from a shuttered Seattle restaurant.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are seven to choose from, including “Fire Island” and the latest from David Cronenberg.
- Cuddle up on the couch and watch “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” comfort TV at its kiln-fired finest.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Dive into a new book for Pride month. Krystal Marx, executive director of Seattle Pride, shares what she’s reading and books she recommends.
Arts and community events
- Seattle Pride kicks off June with Pride in the Park, plus Shakespeare in the Park, Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival and more fun around Seattle.
- From popular events like PrideFest and Seattle Pride Parade to a community cleanup and a drag camp, check out these ways to celebrate Pride in Seattle this June.
Outdoors and travel
- Looking for a new outdoor hobby? Try fastpacking, which combines trail running and lightweight backpacking. You don’t have to be a competitive runner to start, though; here’s what you need to know.
- If you’re taking a trip soon, try these ride-hailing tips for your next vacation.
Lifestyle
- Do you have experiences, traditions or pieces of history in connection to Juneteenth? As we approach June 19, we’d love to hear your stories of this holiday and your feelings about its federal recognition.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.