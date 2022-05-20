Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re craving a foodie day trip, head to Bremerton. Genius-level baked goods, a magical Mexican restaurant-and-market, some stellar Thai food and more await just a gorgeous ferry ride away from Seattle.
- If Bremerton isn’t your vibe, hop on a ferry to Bainbridge Island! With two dozen wine bars and bistros on the main drag, Bainbridge Island is an appetizing lure for diners.
- Head to Burien (if you’re not sick of the “B” cities) to try the best vegan taco our food writer Jackie Varriano has ever eaten, plus cauliflower nachos and terrific cookies.
- Make this sweet, spicy and supremely tender recipe for chipotle pulled pork that turns out only more perfect when you use the drippings to make your own homemade barbecue sauce.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including a “folk horror” flick and the new “Downton Abbey” movie.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Looking for what could be your new favorite book? Here are 20 summer reading suggestions recommended by local authors, plus Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald’s picks for books worth staying indoors for this summer.
- Participate in 2022’s Summer Book Bingo, presented by Seattle Arts & Lectures and The Seattle Public Library. Download your card here.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate the return of the U District Street Fair, plus Fisherman’s Village Music Fest, Tacoma Guitar & Drum Festival and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Want to get a head start on your summer road trip planning? Check out these unique Pacific Northwest stays, from chic trailers in Oregon to a Victorian hotel near Walla Walla and livable spheres in British Columbia.
- The Puget Sound area is great for kiteboarding, but learning how to kiteboard can be hard and costly. Here’s how to get started.
Lifestyle
- Do you have experiences, traditions or pieces of history in connection to Juneteenth? As we approach June 19, we’d love to hear your stories of this holiday and your feelings about its federal recognition.
