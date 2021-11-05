Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Cozy up with these Renton bites that will surely keep you warm in the coming rainy days. (Hint: a big bowl of pho!)

This recipe for French onion dip is perfect for a Seattle game day (or, really, a good snack on any day).

Movies and TV

Rain, rain and more rain! Take shelter indoors and watch one of these four movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Venture far from your couch without taking a step. Check out these six books that take you to different times and places.

If you’re looking for a new book but don’t know where to start, here’s what award-winning Seattle author and librarian Nancy Pearl recommends.

Arts and community events

Celebrate Veterans Day with these Puget Sound-area events, plus other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week; here’s a list.

If you’re looking for a new museum exhibit to explore, check out Bellevue Arts Museum’s Biennial 2021. The exhibit opens Friday, and it’s inspired by architecture and urban design.

The 100th anniversary of Seattle’s Neptune Theatre is fast approaching, and we’re compiling a roundup of readers’ most cherished memories and photos at the historical venue. Share yours here.

Outdoors and travel