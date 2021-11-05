Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Cozy up with these Renton bites that will surely keep you warm in the coming rainy days. (Hint: a big bowl of pho!)
- This recipe for French onion dip is perfect for a Seattle game day (or, really, a good snack on any day).
Movies and TV
- Rain, rain and more rain! Take shelter indoors and watch one of these four movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.
Books
- Venture far from your couch without taking a step. Check out these six books that take you to different times and places.
- If you’re looking for a new book but don’t know where to start, here’s what award-winning Seattle author and librarian Nancy Pearl recommends.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate Veterans Day with these Puget Sound-area events, plus other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week; here’s a list.
- If you’re looking for a new museum exhibit to explore, check out Bellevue Arts Museum’s Biennial 2021. The exhibit opens Friday, and it’s inspired by architecture and urban design.
- The 100th anniversary of Seattle’s Neptune Theatre is fast approaching, and we’re compiling a roundup of readers’ most cherished memories and photos at the historical venue. Share yours here.
Outdoors and travel
- Seattle will launch its first-ever Seattle Forest Week Saturday. Check out the eco-minded events and outdoor volunteer opportunities you can participate in.
- A certain popular native fish is making the journey home to spawn in Seattle-area rivers and creeks. Here’s our guide to the best spots at Carkeek Park to view the natural marvel of salmon.
- The U.S.-Canada border is currently open to vaccinated travelers. Check out our recommendations for four road trip routes you can take around our neighbor up north.
- If you would rather explore outside of your car or want to stay a little bit closer to home (although this may feel as far away as Canada to some), here’s a walking tour of West Seattle.
