Welcome to the weekend! Hopefully you have some leisure time in the days ahead to eat a perfect burger, catch a movie or try a new quirky hobby like magnet fishing. Here are some ways to spend the weekend in the Seattle area.
Eats and drinks
- From spicy smash burgers to a classic halal burger, our food writer breaks down three great simple options for the next time a burger craving strikes.
- To get creative in the kitchen, try making one of these three pasta water cocktails our drinks writer loved. (And no, it’s not a euphemism. Real, leftover pasta water.)
- Celebrate the flavors of spring with this harvest bowl, which incorporates simple ingredients to highlight the delectable taste of rabbit, our writer notes.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are five to choose from, including “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Air.”
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Tiny Beautiful Things” on Hulu and “Beef” on Netflix.
Books
- These eight audiobooks to enjoy National Poetry Month with will make you wonder why anyone would ever choose to read poetry in silence, our writer says.
- Get a head start on “A Living Remedy,” Nicole Chung’s new memoir touching on the lessons of grief, which she’ll talk about on April 19 in Seattle.
- Rachel Heng’s new novel, “The Great Reclamation,” surveys land and love in a changing Singapore. Here’s what Heng has to share about memory and change.
Arts and community events
- “How to Break,” in which two teenagers struggling with illness bond, is onstage in a world-premiere production at Village Theatre through April 30.
- Make new connections through Living Artists Collective’s networking night on Friday or any of the other visual arts-centered events the nonprofit is hosting throughout April.
Outdoors and travel
- Try this three-plant color recipe to make your spring garden shine with sunny yellow.
- Magnet fishing is a quirky but increasingly popular activity in Washington (and no, it doesn’t involved fishing for metallic trout). Here’s what to know about the unique hobby, including what you need to get started.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
