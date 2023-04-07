Welcome to the weekend! Hopefully you have some leisure time in the days ahead to eat a perfect burger, catch a movie or try a new quirky hobby like magnet fishing. Here are some ways to spend the weekend in the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

From spicy smash burgers to a classic halal burger, our food writer breaks down three great simple options for the next time a burger craving strikes.

To get creative in the kitchen, try making one of these three pasta water cocktails our drinks writer loved. (And no, it’s not a euphemism. Real, leftover pasta water.)

Celebrate the flavors of spring with this harvest bowl, which incorporates simple ingredients to highlight the delectable taste of rabbit, our writer notes.

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

“How to Break,” in which two teenagers struggling with illness bond, is onstage in a world-premiere production at Village Theatre through April 30.

Make new connections through Living Artists Collective’s networking night on Friday or any of the other visual arts-centered events the nonprofit is hosting throughout April.

Outdoors and travel

Try this three-plant color recipe to make your spring garden shine with sunny yellow.

Magnet fishing is a quirky but increasingly popular activity in Washington (and no, it doesn’t involved fishing for metallic trout). Here’s what to know about the unique hobby, including what you need to get started.

Lifestyle